Here is why Solana price is still in the buy zone, ready to climb to $50 – FXStreet

Ads

John Isige

FXStreet Follow Following

Solana price rallied alongside its peers after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points at their meeting on Wednesday. The competitive smart contracts token extended its bullish correction from the $34.77 support established on July 26. Although SOL is trading at $40 at the time of writing, it has the potential to close the gap to $50, bolstered by a falling wedge pattern.

For the second time in a row, the Fed raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to combat inflation. The regulator plans to bring the benchmark rate between 2.25% and 2.5%. This will be the highest level since 2018 and is expected to impact consumer and commercial loans directly.

The cryptocurrency market reacted positively to the news, with Bitcoin price soaring above $23,000. Ethereum price followed in the flagship cryptocurrency’s footsteps to trade at $1,626. On the other hand, Solana is seeking a balance marginally above $40 while awaiting a 22% boost to $46.72.



SOL/USD four-hour chart

The above chart shows the formation of a falling wedge pattern, which came into the picture after Solana price got rejected from $46.78. This pattern is highly bullish and often marks the end of a downtrend. It also paves the way for an exact recovery target equal to the distance between the widest points of the pattern.

Since Solana price is already holding above the upper trendline of the wedge, the only remaining task is to deal with the challenging pressure at the 50-4hr Simple Moving Average (SMA). A four-hour to a daily close above this level will confirm the token’s stability and encourage more investors to seize the opportunity to buy. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence’s (MACD) positive outlook also adds credibility to the impending 22% move to $46.72. A break into the area above the mean line could seal the deal for Solana price to quickly approach the $50 level.



SOL/USD four-hour chart

As Solana price tries to build momentum, some hurdles, like the incoming sell signal from the TD Sequential indicator, could prove challenging to maneuver. Traders may be encouraged to book early profits by the formation of a green nine candlestick. This rise in overhead pressure could see SOL sliding to retest the support at $34.77. The last time such a sell signal was presented on July 8, Solana price plunged 16% from $39.10 to $32.60.



Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Bitcoin price performs an impressive fake out, rallying 18% in two days. BTC has shown an impressive rebound following the highly anticipated Fed decision. More upside potential is possible, but reducing risk should be prioritized during the uptrend.

XRP price prints a sneaky bearish divergence pattern on the daily chart. Ripple price retraces the historical trend with an uptick in transactions on the Volume Profile Indicator. Invalidation of the macro bearish outlook remains a breach above $0.48.

SHIB is on the rise after the FOMC announcement of a 75 bps interest rate hike with a dovish tilt. An ETH whale scooped up 250 billion Shiba Inu tokens during the recent dip in the meme coin’s price. Analysts have identified how to profit off of Shiba Inu’s recent price move.

Cardano price got rejected from the upper boundary of a newly formed descending parallel channel. The 14.62% FOMC-driven rally allowed traders to short ADA. Cardano price bleeding may continue as long as it stays under the Ichimoku cloud.

Bitcoin price has noticed a large shift in sentiment from being overly bearish to optimistic. Although greed is still out of the equation, things could soon reach these levels, especially if the trend continues as it has over the last ten days.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer.

Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Opinions expressed at FXStreet are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXStreet or its management. FXStreet has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any independent author: errors and Omissions may occur.Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained on this website, by FXStreet, its employees, partners or contributors, is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. FXStreet will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information.

source