Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in Freefall, but Chronoly.io Keeps Rising After Inflation Hits 40-Year high – The Portugal News

Investors are suffering a fallout from the collapse of the meme theme. The WallStBets crowd are seeing their investment capital disappear and memes no longer draw attention. Dogecoin (DOGE) has lost a big share of its market cap and is only $1bn away from dropping out if the top ten coins. That is a big hit for a coin that soared into the top five last year. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has also suffered badly with the coin dropping to number 16 in the list of coins by market value. Chronoly.io (CRNO) has bucked the bearish trend in crypto with a 560% gain in the last few weeks.

By Advertiser, in Crypto · 27 Jul 2022, 12:23 · 0 Comments

Dogecoin (DOGE) Continues to Lose Market Cap, and Hope

Chronoly.io has created a niche for itself in the world of luxury watch investing on the blockchain by minting NFTs for rare and classic watches which can then be traded in the project’s marketplace. Chronoly (CRNO) has arrived on the NFT and luxury watch scene and investors are excited about these asset-backed NFTs. Chronoly is bringing decentralization and democratization to watch investing and investors can still get involved early despite the rise from $0.01 to $0.066 in the presale. Tokens are still available in the phase three sale and investors should move before they list on exchanges and more investors become aware of the project.

The Chronoly.io platform will bring many benefits to the old-world of luxury watch investing. Chronoly brings new liquidity to the project and those with watches in storage will find it easier to sell. In the past, sellers had to rely on third-party intermediaries and Chronoly will also change that. The real-time and historical pricing on the platform will keep investors informed while the minting of NFTs will give certification on the blockchain. Also, through fractionalizing NFTs small investors will get the chance to invest sums for as little as $10.

Early CRNO token investors can get access to the private members club and there are other benefits available such as prize draws and discounts on listing fees. One of the key benefits now is a chance to stake the CRNO coin for a passive income while investors await the real gains.

