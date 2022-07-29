Apple's M1 MacBook Air dips to $899 during Amazon's January Mac sale – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.
Amazon’s latest MacBook Air deals see the return of the $899 M1 model, plus triple-digit discounts on models with 512GB of storage.
Both Amazon and Apple Authorized Reseller Adorama are competing for the lowest price available on Apple’s standard M1 MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD in the popular Space Gray finish.
Amazon is also knocking $100 off the base configuration in your choice of Silver or Gold, with units in stock and ready to ship.
Those looking for additional storage and the 8-core GPU can save on the M1, 8GB, 512GB model in Silver as well, which is $114 off at Adorama thanks to a $50 instant rebate stacked with a $64 promo code discount with code APINSIDER. Adorama is further sweetening the deal by also knocking $40 off AppleCare for the Air with the same APINSIDER coupon. You must use this activation link with the coupon in the same browsing session to redeem the offer. Step-by-step instructions are available here.
Both MacBook Air deals offer the lowest price available on the respective configurations. If you prefer 16GB of RAM, it’s also worth checking out the AppleInsider MacBook Air Price Guide for exclusive offers on every single configuration.
