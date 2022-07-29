Apple issues fourth developer beta for macOS Ventura – AppleInsider

Ads

Apple is now on the fourth round of betas for macOS Ventura version 13.0, with developers able to get a fresh build for their devices.

The latest builds can be downloaded via the Apple Developer Center for those enrolled in the test program, or via an over-the-air update on devices running the beta software. Public betas typically arrive within a few days of the developer versions, via the Apple Beta Software Program website.

The third developer beta was issued on July 6. The second developer beta landed on June 22, while the first arrived following the WWDC keynote on June 6. The final public version will arrive this fall.

The fourth beta is build number 22A5311f, replacing the third build, 22A5295h.

AppleInsider, and Apple itself, strongly recommend users don’t install the betas on to “mission-critical” or primary devices, as there is the remote possibility of data loss or other issues. Instead, testers should install betas onto secondary or non-essential devices, and to make sure there are sufficient backups of important data before updating.

Among the inbound features in macOS Ventura is Stage Manager for app management and multitasking, Live Captions for video, changes to Finder and System Settings, improvements to Spotlight, Continuity Camera, Passkeys, changes to Messages and Safari, and a brace of photo improvements, among other elements.

