Alphabet (Google) Stock: Why Its Trending Today – Pulse 2.0

The Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock is trending today as it fell over 2% pre-market. Investors are responding in sympathy with Snap’s results.

Snap fell over 30% pre-market due to weaker second-quarter earnings results and the lack of guidance. Snap had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.02), compared to analyst estimates of ($0.20). And the revenue for the quarter was $1.11 billion compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Snap reported daily active users (DAUs) of 347 million in Q2 2022, which is an increase of 54 million year-over-year.

But given uncertainties related to the operating environment, Snap did not provide expectations for revenue or adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022.

