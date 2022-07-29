15 Best Habit Tracker Apps for iPhone and Android – TechPP

Ads

Have you ever wondered why it’s so important to watch your habits? The answer is simple: certain habits can affect your health. By keeping track of your habits, you can identify patterns and figure out what triggers your bad habits. That way, you can change your behavior before it becomes a problem.

Habit tracker apps are a convenient way to monitor your daily activities and break them down into smaller segments. For example, if you want to stop procrastinating, a habit tracking app will send you timed notifications and motivational quotes to keep you accountable. They let you know when you have been slacking or not sticking to your plan to make sure you stay on track.

Before we take a look at the best habit-tracking apps, let’s take a look at some basics.

A habit tracker is a way to help you track how well you’re sticking with daily, weekly, or monthly habits. A good habit tracker can come in many forms, from a sophisticated app to a sheet of paper and a pen. In the end, it doesn’t actually matter what form your habit tracker takes. What does matter is that you find a habit tracker that works for you and your lifestyle. One that makes it easy for you to update and fits in with the way you usually do things.

Habit tracking has many benefits that can help you in different areas of your life. Some of the benefits of habit tracking are:

When choosing a habit tracker app, there are a few things you should consider:

Tired of keeping track of your daily activities with paper diaries and spreadsheets? Then you should check out our list of the best habit tracker apps available right now.



Fabulous is a self-care and daily habit tracking app that uses behavioral science insights to help you develop routines and habits that allow you to live your best life. Your Fabulous coach shows you how to develop routines that work toward your goals and compete with people who share your interests.

The app includes daily affirmations, breathing exercises, and meditations to help you stay focused and calm. The premium version of the app allows you to access themed coaching series, unlimited suggestions for morning and evening routines, and new journeys for better mental health, self-care, and fitness.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone), Android



Habitbull is a habit tracker that helps you stay organized and maintain good habits. The idea behind Habit Bull is simple: if you can get someone to keep a habit, they will keep it forever. The app works by building a “chain” of habits. You start with one habit and add another until you build a streak.

Once you have created your streak, HabitBull monitors how often you perform each habit and tells you if you are on track. With a premium subscription (free for the first week), you can add more than five habits and sync your data across devices.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone), Android



Timecap is a free and powerful habit-tracking app that helps you develop good habits and reduce bad habits. The easy-to-use UI allows you to adjust your habits to the goal you want to achieve.

In addition to tracking habits, you can also add notes to each habit and see how you did. This free habit tracking app is free from distractions and ads, so you can focus entirely on building your habits. With the premium version, you can access all the app’s features.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone/iPad), Android



Habit is a free app only for iOS that helps you create new habits or improve existing ones. It reminds you when it’s time to do something, tracks your progress, and provides useful statistics about your habits.

You and your friends can build habits together by sharing your progress and encouraging each other. Habit reads data from your Apple Health app, such as step count, walking, running, etc., and sends it to Habit via the API.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone/iPad/Apple Watch)



Habitify is a simple habit tracking program that helps you develop habits that stick. You can set up automatic reminders, track your progress, and share your habits with friends and family.

You can break your tasks into small steps and track goals for each task. The app reminds you when it’s time to complete your daily tasks and rewards you with streaks for following through. The premium version of Habitify offers endless reminders, habits, check-ins, timers, skips, reflection notes, and privacy controls.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone/iPad/Mac/Apple Watch), Android



Loop is a free app that helps you develop and maintain long-term healthy habits. You can track your progress and see how your habits improve over time. With Loop, you can set goals and reminders and receive notifications when you break a habit or reach a goal.

Loop is ad-free, open source, and has a minimalist user interface. Since the free app includes all the features, you don’t need a premium subscription.

Platforms: Android



Have trouble tracking your habits with a regular app? Habit Hunter is designed to turn any habit or goal into a real RPG game. Its unique gamification technique motivates you to keep your habits throughout the day without getting bored.

The free version of the app contains ads. You can remove them and get more coins through in-app purchases.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone/iPad), Android



Quitzilla is a simple habit breaker and tracker app that helps you break bad habits and make positive changes in your life. If you’re struggling to quit drinking, smoking, or any other addiction, Quitzilla can help you do just that.

Quitzilla’s premium subscription unlocks more customization options and addictions to track.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone), Android





Avocation is a habit tracking app that works offline and requires no registration. Avocation allows you to plan your day, create habits and manage your daily routine. When you complete a task or habit, tap the habit circle to see how far you have progressed.

The free version of the app gives you access to unlimited courses, up to 5 habits, custom reminders, etc. Premium membership includes custom habit colors, unlimited habits and reminders, and additional karma points.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone), Android

HabitShare is a social habit tracking app that lets you share your habits with friends for added motivation and accountability. You can share any or all of your habits with a select group of friends and family.

You can use HabitShare on your own or invite friends to join you. They can see your progress and encourage you along the way. They can also send you motivational messages and funny GIFs to help you stay focused.

HabitShare is completely free and does not require a premium subscription.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone/iPad), Android





Momentum, as the name implies, is about maintaining momentum. It’s a simple habit tracker based on the principle of “Don’t Break the Chain.” Every day you successfully develop a good habit, your chain gets longer. The longer your chain becomes, the less likely you’re to break the habit.

Momentum is only available for iOS devices. With the free version, you get three free habits. For unlimited new habits and additional features, a premium subscription is required.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone/iPad/Apple Watch)



Rabit is a simple habit tracking app that helps you focus on your daily routines and build healthy habits. You can set reminders for yourself and track your progress.

The premium version includes an alarm clock, routines to group your habits, and goals to organize all your dreams.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone), Android



Productive Habit Tracker is an easy-to-use app that helps you create a routine of positive, healthy habits. With a task tracker, you can create and manage to-do lists and set up task reminders.

With the premium version, you can access additional productivity features, such as an infinite number of habits, enhanced task reminders and habit lists, and motivational habit-specific statistics.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone/iPad/Apple Watch), Android



Habitica is a freemium open source habit tracking app that uses retro RPG elements to gamify daily habits and productivity. You can create your own avatar and then add habits and tasks you want to do. Tick them off as you complete them in real life and earn in-game rewards along the way!

The free version offers full functionality, but you can sign up for a premium subscription to support the developer team.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone/iPad), Android



Proddy is a habit tracking app that uses cognitive strategies and positive habits to help you develop a routine that you will actually follow. It’s important to start slowly and focus on small positive habits that add up over time.

The app offers curated recommendations for tracking habits and helpful audio lessons to help you along the way. The premium subscription grants unlimited access to all the app’s features.

Platforms: iOS (iPhone/Mac), Android

There are a few common mistakes people make when tracking their habits:

Not every habit tracker app will work for every person. It’s important to find an app that matches your needs and personality.

For example, some people need more motivation than others to stick to their goals. Gretchen Rubin, author of “The Four Tendencies,” recommends tracking habits by writing down three positive things you did every day and one negative thing you did. This helps you become more aware of your progress and keeps you accountable.

Here are the 5 best habit tracking apps for 2022 are:

5 free habit tracking apps for 2022 are:

We all want to be healthier, fitter, and more productive, but we don’t always know how. That’s where habit tracker apps come in. They make it easy to track your progress and stay on top of your goals. But do they really work? Yes, they do, provided you choose the right one.

Habit tracker apps are a great way to keep you motivated and help you achieve your goals. They also give you a sense of accomplishment when you complete a task or milestone that is important to you.

The habit tracker apps Loop and HabitShare are completely free to use and do not require a premium subscription. And yes, they let you create, log and track unlimited habits.

Here are some tips on how to stick with your habit tracking:

1. Pick a specific goal that you want to work on, whether it’s drinking more water or going for a run every day.

2. Track your progress in a way that works for you, whether it’s with an app or just writing down when you did it in your calendar.

3. Reward yourself for sticking with the habit for at least one week so that it feels like it’s worth the effort of maintaining.

Some factors to consider when choosing a habit tracker app include:

– Ease of use: You want an app that is easy to update so you can keep track of your progress.

– Sophistication: You want an app that is sophisticated enough for you to use but not so complicated that it becomes a chore.

– Price: There are many free and paid habit tracker apps available. Choose one that fits your budget.

– Features: Some apps offer more features than others. Choose an app with the features you need to help you reach your goals.

There are many different habits that you could track, but some may be more beneficial to you than others. Here are a few examples of good habits to track:

– Mindfulness: If you meditate or journal, this would be a good habit to track. This can help you to focus and be more present at the moment.

– Movement: If you get some physical activity, like a workout or a long walk, this would be a good habit to track. This can help you to stay active and healthy.

– Knowledge: If you read, listened to a podcast, watched a documentary, etc., this would be a good habit to track. This can help you to learn new things and expand your horizons.

– Gratitude: If you write at least one thing you’re thankful for each day, this would be a good habit to track. This can help you to appreciate the positive things in your life.

– Water: If you drink at least two liters of water each day, this would be a good habit to track. This can help you to stay hydrated and healthy.

– Sleep: If you get at least 7 hours of sleep each night, this would be a good habit to track. This can help you to be well-rested and productive.

Tracking daily habits can be done in a number of ways. One way is to use a physical diary or journal that you can write in every day. Another way is to use an app on your phone or computer that will track your habits for you.

The best part about using an app to track your habits is that you don’t have to remember to do it every day; the app does it for you. You just have to make sure that the app has all of the information it needs and then let it do its job.

