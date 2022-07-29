Tesla App Update 4.10.0 Release Notes – Not a Tesla App

Ads

This is an undocumented change in this release that may become a future feature.

In this update, Tesla has added a bunch of Wall Connector references to the app. Tesla’s third generation Wall Connector comes built in with Wi-Fi, allowing it to receive software updates.

It’s not clear what features this may enable, but it looks like Tesla may soon allow you to add the third-gen Wall Connector to the Tesla app, in a similar way that you can add a vehicle or Powerwall.

Minor fixes and improvements.

This is an undocumented change in this release.

In this update, Tesla has added a new API to the app that may be used in the future.

Based on the name of the API, it looks like Tesla may show relevant recall information in the future.

Tesla has been the subject of several “recalls” lately, the majority of which just require a software update.

Since Tesla has all the information required to show recall information like your vehicle’s VIN, it only makes sense for Tesla to add this to the app.

In the future, you may be able to easily see whether there are any open recalls for your vehicle.

