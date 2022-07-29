What's Coming To Disney+ In July 2022 (US) – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

Ads

For Disney+ subscribers in the US, there is going to be plenty of new content to watch in July including some original films, plus a major original Marvel series being released weekly throughout the month, plus a new National Geographic show and much more. This month also will see lots of new shark documentaries being released throughout the month for SharkFest.

Here is the rundown:

Explores the private lives of the apex predators of the oceans as they hunt, rest, clean, and reproduce.



Mat Hoffman is one of the pioneers of BMX. His motivation is neither money nor fame; it’s the purity of the sport.



Takeru Kobayashi and Joey Chestnut compete in Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York.



An exploration of the life and power of Eddie Aikau, the legendary Hawaiian big wave surfer, pioneering lifeguard, and ultimately doomed crew member of the Polynesian voyaging canoe Hokule’a.



For years, the smaller, unremarkable-looking bull shark has come in third behind the great white and tiger sharks when it comes to deadly attacks on humans. As climate change warms the world’s waters, its territory begins to spread.



Before Lance Armstrong, there was Greg LeMond, who is now the first and only American to win the Tour de France. In this engrossing film, LeMond looks back at the pivotal 1986 Tour and his increasingly vicious rivalry with friend, teammate and mentor Bernard Hinault.



Tiger sharks are the second deadliest in the ocean and normally reach about 12 feet long. The longest on record used to be 15 feet.



Three experienced divers and photographers set out on a small boat to try to record any marine life around the carcass of a sperm whale floating off the coast of Oahu. What they experienced is one of the most incredible great white shark encounters ever caught on camera.



This documentary series is narrated by Michael B. Jordan and is the jaw-dropping story of our homeland and its amazing animals. North America is the most diverse and extreme continent on Earth. The only place where you can find every landscape, from Arctic icecap to baking desert and everything in-between. We take a journey through America’s most spectacular regions – the mountainous Northwest, the steamy South, the arid West and the endless Heartland. Whatever the neighborhood, there’s a hero who can make it a home. Smart, tough, brave, you name it, the animals of North America have what it takes to overcome the elements and thrive. In our closing episode, we meet the human heroes fighting to preserve our wildlife and wild places for future generations.

Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

During the day, Amaya, Connor and Greg lead totally normal lives, but they transform into superheroes during the night and use their powers to fight villains and solve mysteries.



Mickey Mouse and his friends each recall the wild events leading up to the Annual Summer Fireworks Spectacular from their point-of-view.



Join visionary director Sam Raimi and the cast of the film as they recount their experiences bringing Marvel’s darkest story to life. From world-building to universe-building, hear first hand accounts from the cast and crew on what it took to design, create and make each universe unique and believable. Discover all this and more in Assembled: The Making of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness.



Numerous reports of giant great hammerhead sharks, up to twenty feet in length, have put the actual size potential of this species into question. A team of scientists from Florida International University is now on an expedition off the Florida coast to try and find the world’s biggest hammerhead, taking them from the numerous bridges of the Florida Keys to the sharky waters of the Bahamas.



All across YouTube, viral videos abound of great whites and other sharks attacking boats with a ferocity and anger that has never been seen before. The question is, why? Is this simply a case of more people having cameras to video the behavior, or is something else happening? Dr. Mike Heithaus and Ph.D. candidate Sara Casareto set out to investigate what’s causing this clash between sharks and boats.



The moon has an impact on animal species around the globe, but there’s never been a connection drawn between the lunar cycle and sharks. One scientist thinks the moon plays an important role in the migration and life cycle of the scalloped hammerhead, and he’s on a mission to see if his hypothesis is true. If there’s a tie between the hammerhead shark and the moon, there could be a tie with other shark species as well … with a profound impact on both shark science and conservation.

Dive into the jaw-dropping stories of anyone and anything that’s found themselves prey to the deadliest, toothiest terrors of the sea. The boundless hunger and curiosity of sharks can lead them to chow down on the most unexpected things, such as big game like hippos and crocs or inanimate objects like kayaks, cages and chicken coops.



Can sharks change color at will to enhance their predatory abilities? Through groundbreaking experiments, revered shark biologists answer this evolutionary question. Shark scientists Dr. Ryan Johnson and Ph.D. candidate Gibbs Kuguru hope to capture real-time pigmentation changes to understand how these apex ocean predators manipulate their skin’s dermal cells to activate camouflage.

Shark attacks seem to be on the rise in North America and beyond! But what’s causing the alarming uptick in human and shark encounters? Scientists investigate first-hand accounts, uncovering clues and details that will unravel the mystery behind the terrifying shark attack spike. The answers will impact beachgoers around the globe.



If you go down to the beach today, you could get a big surprise! Drones are revolutionizing everything that we thought we knew about sharks. And the biggest surprise? That many sharks live closer to our shores than we might like to imagine. It’s time to look behind you; the ocean’s top predator could be much closer than you think!

Every year tiger sharks gather in big numbers in Maui. What’s the cause? It’s a mystery that’s a decade in the making. Now, a team of fearless shark scientists gets hands-on with one of the ocean’s largest predators to find out. That means free diving, face-to-face and unprotected. But these young women will do whatever it takes to get the data they need to crack the case.

COUNTING JAWS

Shark encounters off the coast of California are skyrocketing. Now, a team of researchers is on a mission to investigate a newly discovered white shark hot spot close to popular beaches and determine how many great whites are out there. Their expedition will bring them face-to-face with some of the biggest sharks on the planet.



In the animal kingdom, males are often presumed to be the most dominant. But in the ocean, does this presumption hold water? Scientists search for answers to understand if the biggest and baddest sharks of them all are female. From the great white sharks of South Africa to the tiger sharks in the Maldives, the team seeks to uncover the ultimate rulers of the waves.

Even the biggest, fastest and fiercest predators start as babies. Baby sharks are cute, but they need to grow up fast because out of more than 500 species of sharks, not one parent sticks around to help raise them. Sharks are found in every ocean across the planet and have evolved in extraordinarily different ways to carry their young and give birth and for baby sharks to thrive.





No episode details have been provided.



The adventures of various Disney characters are presented in chibi style.



A new generation of people have decided to turn away from modernity and instead reflect on a self-determined life in the sub-zero-degree environment of Alaska. But, not all are made for this special and challenging lifestyle.



Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy join forces with Hulk, Ms Marvel and Black Panther to fight their common enemies and learn that working together as a team is the best.



“ZOMBIES 3” stars Milo Manheim as zombie Zed and Meg Donnelly as cheerleader Addison, who are beginning their senior year at Seabrook High in the town that’s become a safe haven for monsters and humans alike. Zed is anticipating an athletic scholarship that will make him the first zombie to attend college, while Addison is gearing up for Seabrook’s first international cheer-off. Then suddenly, extraterrestrial beings arrive in Seabrook, provoking something other than friendly competition.

The one-hour special follows renowned cave explorer Bill Stone as he and his team push the boundaries of what has ever been done before as they attempt one of the greatest achievements of modern exploration – to set a new world record by venturing into the bottom of what is thought to be the deepest cave in the world.





Siempre Fui Yo (It Was Always Me) follows the adventures of Lupe (Sevilla), a Mexican girl whose life takes an unexpected turn when she finds out her father – El Faraón, Colombia’s greatest music star – has died, and decides to leave her native Mexico and travel to Cartagena to attend his funeral. Once there, she quickly realizes that nothing is what it seems and decides to enroll in a musical contest to be close to her father’s entourage and look into his suspicious death. Together with Noah (Bueno), a young former assistant of her father’s, Lupe embarks on a mission full of danger, romance and plenty of music to solve this mystery in the heart of the Colombian Caribbean

Disney Tudo Igual, Só Que Não follows Carol (Gabriella Saraivah) at the time she is experiencing important changes in her life. On the one hand, she has to deal with her mother marrying her new boyfriend and the prospect of living under the same roof with his son. On the other, she starts dating someone for the first time in her life and begins to face unexpected situations with her lifelong girlfriends, which threatens their relationship. So she faces the typical challenges of adolescence, experiencing feelings she’d never explored before and learning that getting to know herself and respecting her emotions are the first steps toward happiness, even if she makes mistakes along the way.



Appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen of Jalpur, a resourceful commoner named Mira sets out on mystery-solving adventures along with her friend Prince Neel, creative cousin Priya, and comical mongoose sidekicks Mikku and Chikku.



NatGeo meets America’s Funniest Home Videos in the ultimate new animal show featuring hilarious pets, awesome wildlife, and everything in between. From the backyard to the savannah, we spend time with animals that make us laugh, gasp, and smile, providing us a unique mix of humor and wonder…all hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro.



Moana, daughter of chief Tui, embarks on a journey to return the heart of goddess Te Fitti from Maui, a demigod, after the plants and the fish on her island start dying due to a blight.







Ursula, the sea witch, makes a devious deal with Princess Ariel allowing her to meet Eric, the human prince she loves. Unaware of her true intentions, Ariel lands herself in trouble.



Featuring two of the world’s leading shark experts to unpack and analyse the mounting evidence that shark-on-shark attacks happen a lot more than we ever realised.



Celebrating a remarkable 200 episodes of the “Incredible Dr. Pol.”



They’ve shared the ocean for millenia, but scientists have only begun to understand the relationship between SHARKS and DOLPHINS. New research allows us to peer into this incredible drama; redefining everything we thought we knew about sharks. They’re stereotyped as independent loners, serial killers of the sea-but we’ve observed them hunting in teams, learning, and even passing on knowledge to fellow sharks.



Granted unparalleled access, Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Lawrence Kasdan takes viewers on an adventure behind the curtains of Industrial Light & Magic, the special visual effects, animation and virtual production division of Lucasfilm. Learn what inspired some of the most legendary filmmakers in Hollywood history, and follow their stories from their earliest personal films to bringing George Lucas’ vision to life.



Season three of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” is set at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of “Frozen” on the horizon AND a drama-filled “docu-series” of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is “best in snow” without leaving anyone out in the cold.

A spinoff of the iconic Disney Channel series “That’s So Raven” (2003-2007), the hit comedy “Raven’s Home” follows the hilarious adventures driven by somewhat psychic Raven Baxter and her son Booker, who has inherited his mom’s gift to catch glimpses of the future. In season five, Raven and Booker move back to San Francisco to help take care of her dad after a mild heart attack. Now Raven finds herself parenting her parent, raising her young cousin and settling into life in her old hometown. Meanwhile, Booker is “the new kid” at Raven’s old high school and has to keep his visions a secret from a new group of friends.



Big City Greens” is an animated comedy-adventure series which follows the offbeat adventures of 10-year-old Cricket Green, a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his wildly out of place family – older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice. Cricket’s natural curiosity and enthusiasm lead him and his family on epic journeys and into the hearts of his new neighbors.



Minnie and her best friend Daisy Duck take on their newest venture: running a party planning business called the Polka Dot Party Palace.



When teenage supervillain Havoc stands up to the head of the League of Villains, her family members are forced to change their identities and relocate to a sleepy Texas suburb.



A group of friends are spending the summer working as interns at a research center, which is researching unnatural changes in the local reef. After strange events begin to occur, the friends suspect a local legend may be tied to the reef’s problems.



What are you looking forward to watching on Disney+ in July?

