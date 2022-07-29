Apple Event Reportedly Scheduled for March 8 – MacRumors

Ads

Apple is planning to unveil several new products at a special event in March, according to recent reports from Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

Gurman, who often reveals accurate insights into Apple’s plans, recently reported that Apple is currently planning to host a special event on Tuesday, March 8. The event is expected to at least include the announcement of updated versions of the iPhone SE and the iPad Air.

The new iPhone SE has been repeatedly rumored to look the same as the ‌iPhone SE‌ from 2020, which itself looks very similar to the iPhone 8, but it will add the A15 Bionic chip, an improved rear camera, and 5G connectivity. The new iPad Air is also expected to feature a newer A-series chip and 5G connectivity, with no major design changes. At least one new Mac with Apple-designed chips could also be introduced at the event, and previous rumors have suggested that this might be the Mac mini.

The iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates may be tied to the March event and the launch of new devices, so it is plausible that the update could be released in the first half of March.

The March event is expected to be streamed digitally only, rather than be held with an in-person audience, similar to the other Apple events that have taken place over the past two years. It will likely be followed later this year by WWDC, where Apple will introduce new software, and several keynote events later in the year.

Gurman has since reiterated the rumor of an event on March 8 in his “Power On” newsletter, and Apple tends to send out invitations a week earlier, which would fall on Tuesday, March 1.

