Kuo: iPhone 14 Facing Quality Control Issues Over Rear Camera Lens Cracking, But No Disruptions Expected for Launch – MacRumors

Apple is facing quality control issues with the rear iPhone 14 camera lens, causing some lenses to crack due to a coating, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said today on Twitter. The issue has resulted in Apple reallocating iPhone 14 camera orders to a different supplier, helping mitigate the impact on device shipments later this fall.



Kuo said the impact on iPhone 14 shipments will be minimal thanks to a new supplier stepping in and hopefully addressing the issue. iPhone 14 shipments are expected to be higher than the iPhone 13 with Samsung reportedly preparing 80 million iPhone 14 display shipments for the third quarter of this year.

Mass production of the iPhone 14 series, which will include the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, is set to begin in August ahead of a launch in September. The iPhone 14 is expected to be a noteworthy upgrade on the higher-end models, which rumors suggest will feature a new pill-shaped cutout and hole to replace the notch, a 48MP rear camera, faster RAM, and an always-on display.

