Urbanball “Brazil Edition” NFTsTo Drop On Binance NFT – InvestingCube

EX Sports, a platform for fan engagement centred on an NFT Marketplace, live streaming, gaming, and e-commerce, has announced the release of its Urbanball NFT third edition. Dropping on Binance NFT, this drop has “Brazil Edition” street football NFTs. Additionally, there will be 10,000 NFT Mystery Boxes, featuring sports stars, athletes, and other notables, as well as a special surprise. In addition, the drop will include NFTs of Adonias Fonseca, a well-known sports figure on Brazilian television.

Unlike any other street football ecology, Urbanball can support its own growth. They host monthly “Fightball” tournaments, a one-on-one football match between two players and a goalie. To find the world’s top street footballers, it holds competitions all around the world.

This year’s Brazilian freestyle football event crowned two new champions: So Paulo’s Gui Marcondes and Rio’s Bulico. In addition to being featured in the newest Urbanball collection, their NFTs will appear as playable characters in the game that will follow. The first two drops were sold out, and the third drop will go live on the 29th of July at 11am UTC. However, it will only be available for 24 hours.

Neymar and Dani Alves met the holders of the ‘Flame’ and ‘Diamond’ NFTs from earlier drops. The Brazil one comes with several unique rewards and opportunities compared to the previous two drops. An all-time great in football, Dani Alves is regarded as one of the greatest players in the world today. To celebrate his career, the British watchmaker Backes & Strauss and technology company Collossalbit have teamed together with him to develop the NFT collection of watches.

For the Brazil launch, they’ve teamed up with Urbanball to feature 10 NFTs. Holders will have access to Dani’s Metaverse room, where they can view memorabilia and possibly even meet the legend. Urbanball features a unique business strategy that allows athletes to get royalties and benefits from the sale of their NFTs. They can then channel the income and publicity toward bettering themselves.

