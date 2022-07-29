Galaxy S22 May security update already out, go get it! – SamMobile

Ads

© 2022 SamMobile

SamMobile has affiliate and sponsored partnerships. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Last updated: May 9th, 2022 at 11:20 UTC+02:00

Once again, Samsung has become the first Android smartphone maker to release a new security update. The South Korean firm has released the May 2022 security update to its latest high-end smartphones, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The update is currently rolling out to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 versions of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra in India. The new software bears firmware version S90xEXXS2AVDD and has a file size of around 629.19MB. More countries and regions could get this new update within the next few days.

The update includes the May 2022 security patch that fixes dozens of security vulnerabilities. It also contains general bug fixes and device stability improvements.

If you are a Galaxy S22 series smartphone user in India, you can now download the new OTA update by navigating to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the latest firmware file once it appears in our database and flash it manually.



Join SamMobile’s Telegram group and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get instant news updates and in-depth reviews of Samsung devices. You can also subscribe to get updates from us on Google News and follow us on Twitter.

SamsungGalaxy S22

SamsungGalaxy S22+

SamsungGalaxy S22 Ultra

You might also like

Samsung smartwatch enthusiasts in India are in for a treat. Right now, prospective buyers can acquire the 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 model for a lower price than the smaller 40mm variant, and the price gap is quite significant. Samsung India is offering the Bluetooth-only 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 for INR 12,940 ($162) instead of the […]

Having both a zoom camera and an ultra-wide camera, in addition to a regular camera, is par for the course on flagship smartphones these days. Zoom cameras in particular continue to be mostly exclusive to flagship devices, though there are differences in just how far you can zoom in depending on which smartphone you pick […]

Although Samsung has one of the best retail networks in the world and the best smartphone trade-in program among all other OEMs, chances are that many Samsung customers have had at least one unfavorable experience with the company’s support teams. Maybe a shipment got delayed, or the company didn’t want to repair your device under […]

Samsung made the switch to display panels with Quad HD resolution on its flagship phones almost a decade back, and a few years later, the company introduced the option to change the display resolution on flagship Galaxy phones. Almost every flagship Galaxy phone since the Galaxy Note 4 has featured a Quad HD+ display panel, […]

Samsung is once again pairing its Neo QLED 8K TVs with the Galaxy S22 flagship phone series. This time, it’s for a UK promotion that effectively allows Neo QLED customers to get a Galaxy S22 Ultra for free. Samsung’s “Shoot in 8K, Watch in 8K” campaign starts today, July 20, and lasts until August 16. […]

Earlier today, Samsung published a cryptic tweet via its official Twitter handle. We think it is related to the South Korean firm’s upcoming star-studded launch event. The company is expected to launch two new foldable smartphones, two smartwatches, and new wireless earbuds next month. Samsung’s new tweet showcases three images and has the hashtag #SamsungUnpacked. […]

July 2022 security patch

Devices

Samsung Galaxy M13

SM-M135F

Samsung Galaxy M23

SM-M236B

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

SM-M336B

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

SM-A536B

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

SM-A736B

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

SM-A336B

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

SM-M536B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

SM-X700

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G

SM-X706B

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

SM-X800

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G

SM-X806U

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

SM-X900

SamMobile Weekly Newsletter

Best picks

Social media

Reviews

© 2022 SamMobile

source