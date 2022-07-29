Dogecoin Daily: Elon Musk Tweets About Meme Coin Again – Benzinga – Benzinga

Ads

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 0.4% lower at $0.078 over 24 hours leading up to Friday morning.

DOGE fell lower with other major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap declined 0.9% to $1.2 trillion.

Altcoins were seen under pressure earlier on Thursday evening even as other risk assets such as stocks rose. The apex coin, although trading in the red, was relatively stable compared to altcoins such as Ethereum and DOGE.

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk said the use of the word “billionaire” as a “pejorative” is morally wrong and dumb if the underlying reason for wealth is “building products that make millions of people happy.”

Fellow DOGE-bull David Gokhshtein responded by saying “Trillionaire sounds better.”

Musk came back at Gokhshtein with a witty retort saying, “Dogecoin Trillionaire, the Movie.”

