Raptors' Scottie Barnes approves of Juancho Hernangomez signing with hilarious Instagram post – Sporting News

Ads

It’s safe to say that Scottie Barnes approves of the Raptors’ latest offseason move.

After the Raptors reportedly signed forward Juancho Hernangomez to a one-year deal, Barnes took to social media to share his excitement.

Barnes, whose Instagram handle is appropriately @ya.boy.scottie, reshared the news to his Instagram story, saying “Booooo Cruzzzz!!!!! lets gooooo”

With the post, Barnes is referring to Hernangomez’s recent acting debut in the Netflix film “Hustle,” in which Hernangomez portrays a Spanish basketball phenom named Bo Cruz that is discovered by a character played by award-winning actor and comedian Adam Sandler.

The photo shared is a still from the movie, showing Hernangomez alongside former No. 1 overall pick Anthony Edwards, who also made his acting debut in “Hustle.”

MORE: Which NBA players are in “Hustle”?

The movie, which quickly became a sensation in the worlds of film, basketball and pop culture, showcases Hernangomez’s acting chops as well as his basketball skill, as his character is shown going through a vigorous workout regimen.

I’ll spare you the spoilers, but Hernangomez’s performance as Cruz is worthy of all the acclaim he’s received. At this rate, “Bo Cruz” could become a new nickname for Hernangomez.

Bo Cruz headed to Canada’s Team … https://t.co/doTvIbaxhT

As for Hernangomez himself, the 6-foot-9 forward is gearing up for his seventh season in the NBA after being selected 15th overall by the Nuggets in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Based on Hernangomez’s height, he perfectly fits the Raptors’ identity of having players that measure around 6-foot-9. He’ll be 27 next season and for his career shoots 35.1 percent from 3-point range, including an impressive 43.8 percent from deep over 17 games (nine starts) with the Jazz last season.

With training camp just around the corner, the playmaking Barnes will definitely be excited to find his newest teammate on the perimeter.

We’ll see if that connection parlays into Hernangomez landing a spot on Toronto’s opening night roster.

MORE: Who is Juancho Hernangomez? Raptors reportedly sign Spanish shooter

If you have yet to see Hernangomez in “Hustle,” check out the trailer below.

source