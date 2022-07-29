Galaxy S22 gets July 2022 security update in the US – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile
Last week, Samsung released the July 2022 security update to the Galaxy S22 series. However, it was limited to the international variants of the smartphones in the series. Now, the update has been released to carrier-locked and unlocked models in the US.
The new software update for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with firmware version S908USQU2AVF7. For the unlocked models of the smartphones, the update comes with firmware version S908U1UEU2AVF7. The update brings the July 2022 security patch that fixes over 50 privacy and security vulnerabilities.
If you are a Galaxy S22 user in the US, you can now download and install the new software update by heading over to Settings » Software update and tapping on Download and install. You can also download the new firmware file from our database and flash it manually.
Samsung launched the Galaxy S22 series earlier this year with Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software. The three phones in the series are promised to get four major Android OS updates and security updates for five years.
