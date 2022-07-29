Apple releases second iOS 16 public beta with updated iMessage editing features – 9to5Mac

Ads

José Adorno

After releasing the iOS 16 beta 4 yesterday, Apple is now releasing the second public beta of this upcoming operating system. Alongside that, the company is also seeding the second public beta of macOS 13 Ventura, tvOS 16, and HomePod 16 software.



These updates are available a couple of weeks after Apple released the first public beta of iOS 16 to users enrolled in the Beta Program. The builds are the same as yesterday.

For iOS 16, one of the most notable changes was with iMessage, which had its editing features updated:

If you’re interested in signing up for Apple’s public beta testing program, you can do so via Apple’s website right here. Apple’s new software version won’t be complete until the fall, at which point it will be released to the general public. Testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 16 public beta on primary devices for the time being.

Apple does warn about running the iOS 16 public beta.

The Apple Beta Software Program lets users try out pre-release software. The feedback you provide on quality and usability helps us identify issues, fix them, and make Apple software even better. Please note that since the public beta software has not yet been commercially released by Apple, it may contain errors or inaccuracies and may not function as well as commercially released software. Be sure to back up your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch and your Mac using Time Machine before installing beta software.

Learn more about what’s new in iOS 16:

If you spot any changes in today’s new iOS 16 public beta or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage of today’s releases right here at 9to5Mac today and through the rest of the week.

