Bitcoin Hints at a Bottom, But It May Be Different This Time – Bloomberg

It’s a perennial exercise whenever an asset is mired in a prolonged and deep drawdown: People look at the charts, they go over this or that indicator and they get their checklists out to try to figure out when it might find a floor. For Bitcoin, there’s plenty of such action happening right now, with technical signals that in the past have suggested just such a formation.

Analysts at Glassnode track a number of gauges — from instances when Bitcoin dips below a moving average to when it closes below the so-called balance price measure, which reflects a market price that matches the value paid for coins minus the value ultimately realized. What they’re seeing now is that many of these measures are all flashing in similar fashion, something that rarely happens.

source