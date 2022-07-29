Apple Japan bumps iPhone 13 lineup pricing amidst inflation of yen against the dollar – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Ads

Enrique 1 July 2022

Apple iOS Misc

Beginning Thursday, Apple Japan has updated its pricing for all iPhone models. Some models have increased in price by as much as 20%, which could reflect the weakening of the Japanese Yen against the US Dollar, which has lost about 15% of its value to the dollar in the last three months.

The iPhone 13 Pro, for instance, is now priced at 144,800 yen (~$1,066) up from 122,800 yen (~$904) for the 128GB storage option. Meanwhile, the iPhone SE Gen 3 has gone up to 62,800 (~$462) from 57,800 yen (~$425).

Apple’s increase in iPhone pricing comes not long before Apple is expected to release a new lineup of iPhones for the year – usually sometime in September. Currently, Apple has only increased the price of its iPhones and has yet to adjust any price on other products from Apple’s Mac or iPad lineups.

As the world deals with inflation (and supply shortages) across nations, it is normal for multi-national companies like Apple to adjust prices in a specific market, so they correspond with the shift in a currency’s strength against others.

