Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, Dogecoin and more – Moneycontrol

My Account
Follow us on:
Powered By
Discover 5000+ schemes. Track your portfolio 24X7
Invest Now
MC30 is a curated basket of 30 investment-worthy
mutual Fund (MF) schemes.
Invest Now
Powered By
The new age digital currency to diversify a portfolio.
Invest Now
Visit this section to access live price and charts.
Invest Now
Learn and stay informed about cryptocurrency in India.
Learn More
Powered By
Learn, discover & invest in smallcases across different types to build your long term portfolio.
Invest Now
Explore from India`s leading investment managers and advisors curating their strategies as smallcases.
Invest Now
Powered By
Diversify your portfolio by investing in Global brands.
Invest Now
Pre-configured baskets of stocks & ETFs that you can invest
in with a single click. Developed by hedge funds, global
asset management companies, experienced wealth
management firms and portfolio managers.
Invest Now
AMBAREESH BALIGA
Fundamental, Stock Ideas, Multibaggers & Insights
Subscribe
CK NARAYAN
Stock & Index F&O Trading Calls & Market Analysis
Subscribe
SUDARSHAN SUKHANI
Technical Call, Trading Calls & Insights
Subscribe
T GNANASEKAR
Commodity Trading Calls & Market Analysis
Subscribe
MECKLAI FINANCIALS
Currency Derivatives Trading Calls & Insights
Subscribe
SHUBHAM AGARWAL
Options Trading Advice and Market Analysis
Subscribe
MARKET SMITH INDIA
Model portfolios, Investment Ideas, Guru Screens and Much More
Subscribe
TraderSmith
Proprietary system driven Rule Based Trading calls
Subscribe
Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas
Subscribe
Curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, Independent equity analysis & actionable investment ideas
Explore
STOCK REPORTS BY THOMSON REUTERS
Details stock report and investment recommendation
Subscribe
POWER YOUR TRADE
Technical and Commodity Calls
Subscribe
INVESTMENT WATCH
Set price, volume and news alerts
Subscribe
Last Updated : January 22, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, Dogecoin and more<!– Moneycontrol Daily | Your Essentials 7 –>
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies to help you jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin falls 7%, Ethereum sheds 9%
The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation dropped from $1.88 to $ 1.7 trillion during the last 24 hours while the trading volume surged from $66.35 to $126 billion. The decentralised finance (DeFi) crypto market cap rose 123.14 percent to $120.97 billion. Value of stablecoins stood at $115 billion, representing nearly seven percent of the market. Stablecoins are tied to an asset – such as the dollar or any other fiat currency or gold – to stabilise their price. Bitcoin’s market dominance remained nearly flat at 40.51 percent and the asset was trading at $36,579 levels today morning. Read more here.
Dogecoin Buzz
Dogecoin drops to lowest price in nine months as crypto market sinks
In a brutal day across the cryptocurrency market, which has shed about 13 percent in the last 24 hours, meme coin Dogecoin reached its lowest point in more than nine months. It is down nearly nine percent over the last 24 hours to just above $0.14, as of this writing. Dogecoin has now dropped 18 percent over the last seven days, according to CoinGecko’s data. Read more here.
Corporate Buzz
MicroStrategy, Block, PayPal stocks stumble alongside crypto rout
Companies that have made big bets on crypto are struggling. Microstrategy—which has over $5 billion in Bitcoin—and is led by Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor—fell nearly 3 percent on January 20. Payments firm Block—led by Jack Dorsey and formerly named Square—was down 0.44 percent by closing time on the day. The company recently announced its intention to enter the Bitcoin mining fray. Read more here.
Missing Ethereum
Nearly $1.5 mn in Ethereum still missing from multichain crypto hack
A white-hat hacker has returned 322 Ethereum (around $900,000) after an exploit drained Multichain users of more than $3 million worth of crypto this week. However, up to $1.5 million worth of Ethereum is still at large. Multichain is a cross-chain router protocol that bridges users between thirty different blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Terra. Read more here.
Simply Save | ITR filing – Know all the tax benefits linked to home loans and HRA
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.