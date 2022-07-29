Ads

Last Updated : January 22, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, Dogecoin and more<!– Moneycontrol Daily | Your Essentials 7 –>

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies to help you jump-start the day

Market Buzz

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin falls 7%, Ethereum sheds 9%

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation dropped from $1.88 to $ 1.7 trillion during the last 24 hours while the trading volume surged from $66.35 to $126 billion. The decentralised finance (DeFi) crypto market cap rose 123.14 percent to $120.97 billion. Value of stablecoins stood at $115 billion, representing nearly seven percent of the market. Stablecoins are tied to an asset – such as the dollar or any other fiat currency or gold – to stabilise their price. Bitcoin’s market dominance remained nearly flat at 40.51 percent and the asset was trading at $36,579 levels today morning. Read more here.

Dogecoin Buzz

Dogecoin drops to lowest price in nine months as crypto market sinks

In a brutal day across the cryptocurrency market, which has shed about 13 percent in the last 24 hours, meme coin Dogecoin reached its lowest point in more than nine months. It is down nearly nine percent over the last 24 hours to just above $0.14, as of this writing. Dogecoin has now dropped 18 percent over the last seven days, according to CoinGecko’s data. Read more here.

Corporate Buzz

MicroStrategy, Block, PayPal stocks stumble alongside crypto rout

Companies that have made big bets on crypto are struggling. Microstrategy—which has over $5 billion in Bitcoin—and is led by Bitcoin bull Michael Saylor—fell nearly 3 percent on January 20. Payments firm Block—led by Jack Dorsey and formerly named Square—was down 0.44 percent by closing time on the day. The company recently announced its intention to enter the Bitcoin mining fray. Read more here.

Missing Ethereum

Nearly $1.5 mn in Ethereum still missing from multichain crypto hack

A white-hat hacker has returned 322 Ethereum (around $900,000) after an exploit drained Multichain users of more than $3 million worth of crypto this week. However, up to $1.5 million worth of Ethereum is still at large. Multichain is a cross-chain router protocol that bridges users between thirty different blockchains including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Terra. Read more here.

Simply Save | ITR filing – Know all the tax benefits linked to home loans and HRA

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd. All rights reserved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

source