Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and A04s are on the way to India – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Vlad 06 July 2022
Samsung Android
The Bureau of Indian Standards, otherwise known as BIS, certifies all the smartphones that are going to be offered in the country, and the latest two to appear as officially certified by BIS come from Samsung. However, neither of these has become official anywhere else up until this point.
We’re talking about the Galaxy A23 5G and the Galaxy A04s. They are both going to be sold in India once they get unveiled. The Galaxy A23 5G shouldn’t be confused with the Galaxy A23, which is 4G-only and already official in some markets.
The Galaxy A23 5G, which alongside India is also due to launch in Europe, was recently spotted in a benchmark database with the Snapdragon 695 chipset on board, a slight upgrade from the Snapdragon 680 found in the 4G model. The prototype that underwent testing had 4GB of RAM, but there should be more options upon launch. It boots Android 12, entirely unsurprisingly.
The Galaxy A04s, on the other hand, appeared in the same benchmark database with an Exynos 850 SoC – as seen in the Galaxy A13 and M13. It too runs Android 12, and one version has 3GB of RAM. Past rumors said the Galaxy A04s would have a 6.5″ HD+ 60 Hz LCD screen and a 5,000 mAh battery.
