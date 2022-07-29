Follow MEMRI On Instagram – Now With Over One Million Video Views And More Than 5000 Followers – For The Latest Developments In The Middle East And Beyond – Middle East Media Research Institute

Ads

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 20, 2022 – The Instagram account of the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) has reached over 1 million video views. The account publishes translated video clips from television and media outlets in the Middle East and beyond, produced by the MEMRI TV Project. Currently, the account has over 1,100,000 views and 5,000 followers.

The MEMRI TV Project, founded in 2004, has published over 9,700 translated clips – comprising hundreds of hours of content – that have had over 500 million views online. MEMRI TV monitors over 100 channels from the Arab and Muslim world – from Saudi Arabia and the Gulf, Yemen, Iran, and Iraq to Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Palestinian Authority, and Gaza, and parts of Africa as well as Afghanistan-Pakistan and Russia. MEMRI TV clips are viewed in 197 countries.

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI’s main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish and Hebrew.

