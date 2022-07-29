Video: Pilot flying over Pacific Ocean spots ‘fleet of UFOs flying in a weird formation’ – The Tribune India

Ads

Updated At: Dec 08, 2021 11:14 AM (IST)

A still from video.



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 8

A pilot flying 39,000 feet above the Pacific Ocean spotted mysterious lights that seemed to move and rotate over the sea.

He claimed that it was an entire fleet of “UFOs flying in a weird formation”.

“I do not know what that is. That is some weird s**t. That is something flying,” the pilot was heard in the video captured by him. The lights disappeared from the view after a while.

A pilot claims he saw a fleet of #UFOs over the Pacific Ocean. The video was shot at around 39,000 feet. 🛸👽

The suspected #alien aircraft took the form of ‘weird’ rotating lights moving across the sky. 😳

What are your thoughts on the footage? 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/N0I2WS2kYq

He even captured a video that showed rotating lights moving across the sky.

The video opens with a shot of a horizon. But as we look deep inside, 9 illuminated dots are seen moving at a distance in three sets. One or two dots at the top seemed to fade out by the end of the clip.

Just recently, a mysterious line of bright lights was seen darting through the night sky that had left residents of Punjab’s Pathankot puzzled. Those who saw the light said that they had not seen anything as beautiful as the light, which sparked the sky for five minutes and then vanished into the sky.

