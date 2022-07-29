Elon Musk's Twitter Surprise – The Journal. – WSJ Podcasts – The Wall Street Journal

Ads

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, announced this week that he is now Twitter’s largest shareholder and has a seat on the board. WSJ’s Rob Copeland and Dave Michaels explain what that means for the social media platform, and what it might mean for Elon Musk.

Kate Linebaugh: This week started with an unexpected announcement about Twitter.

Speaker 2: Elon Musk has become Twitter's largest shareholder.

Speaker 3: Acquiring more than a 9% stake in the social media site.

Speaker 4: The newest member of the board at Twitter happens to be the richest person in the world, Elon Musk.

Kate Linebaugh: And Musk, the CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX, has been a fan of Twitter for a while.

Rob Copeland: He tweets constantly.

Kate Linebaugh: Our colleague, Rob Copeland reports on Musk.

Rob Copeland: He tweets memes. He tweets polls. He tweets market moving information about Tesla. He has more than 80 million followers. He has literally said he sends cryptocurrencies to the moon. He has made and lost billions of dollars for himself just with a tweet.

Kate Linebaugh: What's your favorite Elon Musk tweet?

Rob Copeland: Well, I have to go with a classic, which is that in 2018 he tweeted what he later said was a marijuana joke, saying that he was taking Tesla private at $420 a share. Keep in mind, as someone who covers public companies like I do, you generally can't get a CEO to say anything interesting, let alone market moving information on the record. And Elon just went out and tweeted it.

Kate Linebaugh: That tweet got Musk in trouble. The Securities and Exchange Commission, the SEC accused him of fraud. The two sides have been battling over Musk's tweeting ever since. And that makes this week's news even more surprising. Now the CEO who's in a public fight with regulators over his tweets owns a huge stake in Twitter itself.

Rob Copeland: What happens the next time Elon posts something nuts on Twitter, says something controversial and people say, "Hey, he shouldn't be allowed to say that." What does the company do? Can a company say to its own board member, can it say to its largest shareholder, "You can't do that"?

Kate Linebaugh: Welcome to The Journal, our show about money, business and power. I'm Kate Linebaugh. It's Wednesday, April 6th. Coming up on the show, the relationship between Elon Musk and Twitter just got more complicated. Back in 2018 when Musk tweeted his marijuana joke that he was going to take Tesla private for $420 a share, our colleague Dave Michaels said not everyone thought it was funny.

Dave Michaels: The tweet came out of the blue and shocked the market. And within days there was an SEC investigation into that statement.

Kate Linebaugh: Why? What was problematic about him tweeting that?

Dave Michaels: Well, that isn't the way that news usually gets out, right? The market usually finds out about it in a well prepared press lease that comes out before the market opens. And in this case, it was not even a paragraph. It was a couple sentences on Twitter. The regulator has to ask, "Is this legit?"

Kate Linebaugh: The SEC's role is to enforce securities laws and protect investors from all kinds of market manipulation, including misleading information in a tweet.

Dave Michaels: The SEC alleged that Elon didn't have a basis to make the statement. There was no funding secured. He didn't have any access to that capital to take Tesla private and essentially the Commission alleged that he made it up and that means the allegation was he committed fraud.

Kate Linebaugh: Whoa.

Dave Michaels: Which in the world of the SEC, that's the most serious claim they can make about an individual or a company.

Kate Linebaugh: A month later, Musk and Tesla settled with the SEC. Musk didn't admit or deny wrongdoing. He agreed to step down as chairman of Tesla and the company appointed an independent chairman. Both Musk and Tesla also agreed to pay $20 million each in fines.

Dave Michaels: And then perhaps, this is a detail on the settlement, but it's become the ingredient in the settlement that we're still talking about, that Elon and Tesla eventually agreed to essentially babysit his tweets, that he would submit his tweets to Tesla lawyers who would pre-clear them.

Kate Linebaugh: But in an interview with 60 Minutes, Musk took a tone of defiance with Lesley Stahl, saying he wasn't running all his tweets by his lawyers.

Lesley Stahl: Does someone have to read them before they go out?

Elon Musk: No.

Lesley Stahl: So your tweets are not supervised?

Elon Musk: The only tweets that would have to be, say reviewed, would be if a tweet had a probability of causing a movement in the stock.

Lesley Stahl: And that's it?

Elon Musk: Yeah. I mean, otherwise it's, hello, first amendment. Freedom of speech is fundamental.

Kate Linebaugh: In that interview, he also took a big swing at the SEC.

Elon Musk: I want to be clear, I do not respect the SEC. I do not respect them.

Kate Linebaugh: And Musk's Twitter habit didn't really change. He continued to tweet about Tesla's business. And over the years, he and the SEC have been in and out of court arguing over those tweets.

Dave Michaels: Yeah. It's never gone away. They're back can court again before a judge arguing over this Twitter policy. It's 2022, four years later, Elon says it's unworkable. He wants the judge to completely scrap the settlement. So think about that. What he's saying is scrap the whole settlement, not just the Twitter policy, but the whole settlement. I'm willing to go back to court and fight the SEC over these allegations about that 2018 tweet. So it's just like a running battle. So to come out of the blue and to tell the market on Monday that he was a 9% shareholder in Twitter, that was very surprising to everybody.

Kate Linebaugh: This time Musk did follow the rules and he submitted a filing to the SEC declaring his stake in Twitter. But even then it wasn't quite right.

Dave Michaels: It was just a two page filing and it said, "Elon Musk, I've acquired 9.2% of Twitter and this happened by March 14th. And I'm reporting it here on April 4th." And he was at least 10 or 11 days late in making this filing. And then there was one other sort of technical problem with the filing.

Kate Linebaugh: Huh. What was that?

Dave Michaels: Well, there's a line in the filing where you're supposed to certify that you do not have any plans to control or influence the control of the company. It's some legal mumbo jumbo that lawyers take from … they just copy and paste it in. But you're supposed to put it in there because you're swearing, promising that you don't intend to control the company, you're a passive shareholder. And he didn't put it in there. He wrote not applicable, which in talking to lawyers yesterday, everyone was kind of flabbergasted like, well, why didn't he put the certification in there? I mean, did he do this himself? Did he not have a lawyer do this for him? It was a little bit weird.

Kate Linebaugh: How do you think this Twitter disclosure and the mistakes that Musk made, what will it mean for his ongoing relationship with the SEC?

Dave Michaels: I don't think it can make it much worse.

Kate Linebaugh: Coming up, what Musk has in store for Twitter. Musk announced his stake in Twitter before the market opened on Monday. And when trading began, the stock skyrocketed.

Rob Copeland: That stock went up truly like it never has before. It went straight up 27% in a single day. That's its largest single day gain ever. And let's give Musk a hundred percent credit for that because nothing else about their business changed overnight.

Kate Linebaugh: Prior to this share purchase, how has Twitter been doing?

Rob Copeland: So Twitter is a fairly stagnant technology platform. Let's be honest about that. Twitter became popular probably about 10 years ago and it was genuinely the fastest way to get information. When something happened, you went to Twitter and people were talking about it. Now there's a whole host of competitors and of other ways of sharing information and of being social on the internet. There is TikTok obviously. Instagram changes constantly. Facebook is still giant and Twitter really hasn't grown like those other companies. And you can see it in their stock price too.

Kate Linebaugh: How's its business?

Rob Copeland: To be honest, it doesn't have the growth in users and it's a relatively small company in the tech world. This is about a $40 billion company. And that might sound like a lot, but we're talking about trillion dollar companies when it comes to Apple and Alphabet, the parent of Google, companies like that. So they really haven't been in the top echelon of the tech world.

Kate Linebaugh: Twitter has said that it's focusing on making more or from advertising, not just growing users. And another issue facing the company is criticism over how it manages misinformation on its platform.

Speaker 9: Twitter is cracking down on misinformation when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Speaker 10: After the Capitol riot, it took down more than 70,000 accounts linked to QAnon.

Speaker 11: Twitter has been criticized for not moving quickly enough to fight harassment on its site.

Rob Copeland: The other major problem with Twitter is that the most important people in the world tend to say pretty controversial things. We had a president, President Trump who loved using Twitter and Twitter actually kicked him off.

Speaker 12: Fast moving developments tonight, Twitter permanently banning him saying it's taking the action due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

Rob Copeland: So if you're a fan of former President Trump and there's a lot of people who are, he's no longer on the platform, so why should you be on the platform too?

Kate Linebaugh: What does Twitter say about these issues?

Rob Copeland: So what Twitter says is that what happens on its platform can have of real life consequences. So they need to take action to stop people from, for instance, encouraging others to riot or from encouraging others not to take a vaccine. They say we have to protect you from what can be dangerous information.

Kate Linebaugh: What is in this for Elon?

Rob Copeland: There's a big upside for Elon. He believes, and he's called himself a free speech absolutist, that means that he believes that there should be less content moderation, that there should be a more free wheeling atmosphere on Twitter.

Kate Linebaugh: And has he said anything about his Twitter stake?

Rob Copeland: He didn't say much. After the news came out, he tweeted, "Oh hi lol".

Kate Linebaugh: What does that tweet mean?

Rob Copeland: What does anything ever mean from Elon? He's just saying hi. He's trolling the world.

Kate Linebaugh: On Tuesday, Twitter offered Musk a seat on its board of directors.

Rob Copeland: Look, being on the board is a huge deal. It means that one, you get access to all sorts of confidential information about the business and you know the direction that it's going. Two, you get to not just put out a Twitter poll, but to literally vote to literally have a sway into the changes that the company makes.

Kate Linebaugh: Has he said anything since he's gotten a seat on the board?

Rob Copeland: Yes. So after he was appointed to the board, he said he was looking forward to working with the CEO to make what he called "significant improvements to Twitter in coming months". The CEO for his part described Elon as a "passionate believer and intense critic of the service, which is exactly what we need to make us stronger in the long term". You don't often hear that from CEOs who had just have a giant investor plop onto their doorstep.

Kate Linebaugh: What kind of power will he have now over the company?

Rob Copeland: So it's less about power over the company than power to influence the company. Look, as someone who owns close to 10% of it, he was always going to have a little bit of influence. Is that direct influence? Do they have to do it he says? No. But every company is going to listen a little bit and to take seriously what they hear from their biggest shareholders. On the board, though, he's going to have a vote into who the CEO is. He's going to have a vote into the compensation, into the direction of the company. And if we know anything about Elon, he's going to use that pulpit.

Kate Linebaugh: What could Musk's presence on the board potentially do for Twitter?

Rob Copeland: Look, Twitter has been going in the direction certainly of more content moderation, of banning controversial people from the platform and they've said they're willing to take the business hits that come with that. That's pretty much the opposite of what Musk says. So if Musk is able to even a little bit influence the company's deliberations to have them keep more people on the platform, it could go one of two ways. Look, it could be a new renaissance for Twitter where the next Donald Trump comes right onto Twitter and the company welcomes him or it could be a dumpster fire, Kate. It could be a place where misinformation thrives. If Twitter took all of its barriers off, most critics say that it would basically turn into some of the corners of the internet where anything goes, where there's an incredible amount of misogyny and hate speech and misinformation, because there's plenty of places like that on the internet. And what has made this a publicly traded company, a major company is that there are some boundaries.

Kate Linebaugh: Twitter has said that Musk, like the rest of the board, will not have a day to day role in content moderation. You're describing it as an all or nothing situation. Is there a middle ground?

Rob Copeland: There is. If we look at this investment less about Elon making money, less about he wants the Twitter share price to go up, and we look at it more as Elon benefits a lot from Twitter being how it is. Elon has a direct line to 80 million people. He is able to quickly say what he wants to communicate himself with very few barriers. And that's pretty good when you're Elon Musk. Tesla basically has no marketing budget. Other car companies are buying ads. Elon just describes the cars in tweets and people love it. And they line up to buy them and they put on deposits and it's been hugely successful for Tesla. So it's not in Elon's interest to destroy Twitter, but it is in his interest to make sure that he can continue to act the way that he does on the platform.

Kate Linebaugh: That's all for today, Wednesday, April 6th. The Journal is a co-production of Gimlet and The Wall Street Journal. If you like our show, follow us on Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. We're out every weekday afternoon. Thanks for listening. See you tomorrow.

Kate Linebaugh is the co-host of The Journal. She has worked at The Wall Street Journal for 15 years, most recently as the deputy U.S. news coverage chief. Kate started at the Journal in Hong Kong, stopping in Detroit and coming to New York in 2011. As a reporter, she covered everything from post-9/11 Afghanistan to the 2004 Asian tsunami, from Toyota’s sudden acceleration recall to General Electric. She holds a bachelor degree from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and went back to campus in 2007 for a Knight-Wallace fellowship.

Ryan Knutson is the co-host of The Journal. Previously, he spent more than four years in the newsroom covering the wireless industry, and was responsible for a string of scoops including Verizon’s $130 billion buyout of Vodafone’s stake in their joint venture, Sprint and T-Mobile’s never ending courtship and a hack of the 911 emergency system that spread virally on Twitter. He was also a regular author of A-heds, including one about millennials discovering TV antennas. Previously, he reported for ProPublica, PBS Frontline and OPB, the NPR affiliate station in Portland, Ore. He grew up in Beaverton, Ore. and graduated from the University of Oregon.

