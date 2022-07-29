Nothing Phone 1 to Feature Mid-Range Specs [Leak] – BOL News

Follow us on
24th Jun, 2022. 09:23 pm
Nothing has been revealed about the specifications of its upcoming smartphone, but we know what to expect thanks to a detailed leak from renowned leaker Mukul Sharma. Almost the entire spec sheet for the Nothing Phone 1 has been shared by the Indian tipster.
Nothing Phone (1)
Snapdragon 778G+
8GB/128GB (more variants too)
Android 12
45W fast charging (4,500/5,000mAh)
Possible 120Hz OLED panel (or better)
Dual rear camera with OIS
NFC
wireless charging
reverse wireless charging
multiple LEDs
corner punch-hole#NothingPhone1
— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 23, 2022
Read more: iPhone 14 launch date, specifications, camera leaks
According to details, Nothing Phone 1 will be powered by the upper mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ SoC. This was recently revealed by the phone’s Geekbench listing as well, which showed the same chipset and memory options. This chip will be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage but there will be other options as well.
For software, it will boot Android 12 with NothingOS on top, which has already been showcased to the public. The two cameras in the back will have Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), but their resolution has not been revealed yet. This will likely be a combination of a primary sensor and an ultrawide shooter. The selfie camera will sit in a cornered punch-hole cutout.
The display is expected to be a 120Hz OLED, and the battery will be either 4,500 or 5,000 mAh with 45W wired charging. Wireless charging and reverse wireless charging will also be available, which is unusual for mid-range phones. Near Field Communication (NFC) will also be supported.
Company has confirmed that Phone 1 will not be available in the US and hasn’t confirmed which regions it will debut in other than Europe. We expect to hear more official information over the next few weeks.
