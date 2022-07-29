When and what is Amazon Prime Day 2022? – Marca English

Ads

Editions:

En/lifestyle/us-news

Amazon’s highly anticipated shopping holiday for Prime members is kicking off this July

Amazon Prime Day is already scheduled for 2022.

The delivery and shopping giants informed the first trimester results.

At the same time, Amazon scheduled July 2022 as the event’s date.

There’s no exact day for the event. However, Amazon will have multiple discounts and offer for all users.

Generally, Amazon celebrates its day in mid-July. That’s the evidence shown since the beginning of Prime Day held in 2015.

Nevertheless, in 2021 Amazon Prime day kicked off in June, and was the “biggest two-day period for Amazon’s third-party sellers, nearly all of which are small and medium-sized businesses, growing even more than Amazon’s retail business,” according to the company.

2015 Prime Day – July 15

2016 Prime Day 2016- July 12

2017 Prime Day 2017 -July 10

2018 Prime Day 2018 – July 16

2019 Prime Day – July 15

During the 48 hours of Amazon Prime Day, there will be discounts, and exclusive offers to subscribers.

You can sign for a free 30 dial trial and use the Prime Day’s benefits.

After the event, you could cancel your account and avoid paying a subscription.

We can all compare Amazon Prime Day to Cyber Monday. However, direct Amazon products will have better offers than Cyber Monday deals.

An Amazon spokesperson said in a statement that the day will offer “incredible savings on products from national brands and small businesses across every category.”

© Unidad Editorial Información Deportiva, S.L.U. All rights reserved.

Follow us

source