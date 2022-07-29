Android 12 May security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, factory images & OTAs live – 9to5Google

Ads

May 2

Abner Li

– May. 2nd 2022 10:10 am PT

The Android 12 May security patch is rolling out to the Pixel 3a, Pixel 4, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro today. This should be the last update for 2019’s budget phones .



There are 14 security issues resolved in the Android 12 May patch dated 2022-05-01 and 23 for 2022-05-05. Vulnerabilities range from moderate to critical.

Dirty Pipe (CVE-2022-0847) is listed (under the newer patch level) on this month’s Android Security Bulletin. [Update: Google did not wait for Android 12 QPR3 to fix the problem on the Pixel 6. We’re checking the Linux kernel version once the update is installed.]

Meanwhile, Google warns how “there are indications that CVE-2021-22600 may be under limited, targeted exploitation.” The kernel component issue is addressed in the 2022-05-05 security patch level.

May brings what should be the Pixel 3a and 3a XL’s last update. The devices already aren’t eligible for Android 13 Beta. While guaranteed updates officially end today, Google — as it has done in the past — is delivering one last Pixel 3a update “by July.” It remains to be seen whether it will be QPR3 or just a cumulative security update that remains based on Android 12L.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists 11 security fixes:

