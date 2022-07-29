Netflix to Partner With Microsoft on Ad-Supported Subscription Plan – TheWrap

Ads

The streamer unveiled plans in April for a lower-priced option

Netflix is partnering up with Microsoft for ad-sales

Just three months after announcing it was working on a lower-priced option, Netflix said Wednesday it had selected Microsoft as its global advertising technology and sales partner.

“Microsoft has the proven ability to support all our advertising needs as we work together to build a new ad-supported offering. More importantly, Microsoft offered the flexibility to innovate over time on both the technology and sales side, as well as strong privacy protections for our members,” the company explained in a release.

Netflix noted its “early days” and there is a lot of work still to be done, but they are committed to offering consumers more choice. They also want what they called a “premium, better-than-linear TV brand experience for advertisers.”

Netflix is the latest streamer dipping into advertising.

Hulu already has an ad-supported model, as does NBC Universal’s Peacock.

During the Newfronts back in May, the streamer unveiled looks at their new “frame ad” and “in-scene-ad,” which they were developing as new models for advertising.

