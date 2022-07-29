Why Shiba Inu Is Skyrocketing Today – The Motley Fool

Ads

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Shiba Inu (SHIB 2.93%) is up a stunning 45.63% in the past 24 hours to $0.00001588 apiece as of 9:08 a.m. EDT. The coin’s marvelous rally came as Tesla‘s CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the “Dogecoin killer” cryptocurrency on social media. As a result, Shiba Inu is now the 33rd largest cryptocurrency in the world, with a market cap of $6.42 billion.

At first glance, Shiba Inu is nothing more than a meme token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It was created anonymously by a person or entity known as “Ryoshi” in August 2020. It takes only a few minutes nowadays to launch one’s own token on an existing blockchain. There’s even a graphical user interface site called cointool.app that helps those who cannot write code to make their own cryptocurrency.

Image source: Getty Images.

I hate to disappoint the masses, but Shiba Inu isn’t just another pump and dump. Right now, its tokens are the native currency of decentralized exchange ShibaSwap. Users can use their SHIB to earn rewards to provide trading liquidity, buy and sell non-fungible tokens, stake them, and earn interest for validating transactions, and more. Total value locked on the platform has surpassed $260 million.

And back to the celebrity support, Musk isn’t the only one who’s big on SHIB. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, donated $1 billion worth of SHIB to India’s Covid-Crypto Relief Fund. So considering adding a small stake into your bonefolio to see where it goes.





Zhiyuan Sun owns shares of Dogecoin. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 07/29/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Calculated by Time-Weighted Return since 2002. Volatility profiles based on trailing-three-year calculations of the standard deviation of service investment returns.

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

Making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

Ads

Market data powered by Xignite.

source