Press Play: Listen to 'Earth Needs a Moon' by Love By Numb3rs – Press Herald

Ads

Sign in or Subscribe See Offers

The track is from their forthcoming album.

Americana, roots, blues and soul trio Love By Numb3rs has a new album, “Earth Needs a Moon,” coming out in September, and two weeks ago, they released the slow, moody and emotionally dense title track, with an accompanying video.

The Portland-area band – comprising Anna Lombard, Dan Connor and Jon Roods – released its debut album “Parachute” in 2020 and the EP “Colours” followed last year.

You can see Love By Numb3rs perform at 7 p.m. Thursday at Oxbow Blending and Bottling in Portland.

Here’s “Earth Needs a Moon:”



Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.

Enter your email and password to access comments.

Forgot Password?

Don’t have a commenting profile? Create one.

Hi, to comment on stories you must create a commenting profile . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.

Already have a commenting profile? Login .

Invalid username/password.

Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.

Create a commenting profile by providing an email address, password and display name. You will receive an email to complete the registration. Please note the display name will appear on screen when you participate.

Already registered? Log in to join the discussion.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you’ve submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

source