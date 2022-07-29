Stimulus update: What to know about plan for $350 monthly payments – AL.com

Ads

A proposal from Sen. Mitt Romney would restart monthly payments for millions of Americans. Unlike previous stimulus efforts, however, Romney’s plan – officially known as the Family Security Act – could put work requirements in place for millions of recipients.

The Family Security Act would provide monthly benefits of up to $350 a month for families with children ages 0-5 and $250 per month to those with children ages 6-17. The maximum monthly payment for families would be $1,250 and expectant parents would be able to apply for benefits to begin four months prior to their child’s due date.

The payments mirror those provided to millions of American families in 2021 under President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. That plan provided payments of up to $300 per month per child from July through December of last year with the remainder payable through a tax credit this year. Congress failed to continue those payments past December and efforts for additional stimulus have failed to gain traction among lawmakers.

In a statement, Romney said his act “creates a new national commitment to American families by modernizing and streamlining antiquated federal policies.”

“If enacted, low-income families would no longer have to choose between a bigger paycheck or eligibility for support. This plan would immediately lift nearly three million children out of poverty, while providing a bridge to the middle class – without adding a dime to the federal deficit,” Romney said.

One big – and possibly controversial – element of Romney’s plan is the inclusion of work requirements for payment recipients.

Details on the exact requirements weren’t included in the plan but a common threshold for state-level benefits is 80 hours of work a month or a comparable amount of job training or volunteer work, NBC News reported.

Romney’s staff said the legislation, which has not been formally introduced, is subject to negotiation and is not finalized.

