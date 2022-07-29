Tesla FSD Beta swerves the vehicle to avoid an unexpected opening car door ahead (video) – Tesla Oracle – Elon Musk, Tesla, SpaceX News

Ads

An interesting video of a Tesla Model Y running on FSD Beta has surfaced online showing the vehicle automatically swerving towards the left to avoid a sudden door opening from a parked vehicle.

This happened when an FSD Beta tester was training his car by running it on Autopilot on the streets of San Diego, California. Kaz has a YouTube channel named CYBRLFT where he posts FSD Beta testing videos regularly. He even shows his rideshare (Uber/Lyft) customers how amazing Tesla’s Autopilot system is and posts their reactions as well (with their permission of course).

So, this was another day in Kaz’s FSD Beta testing on version 10.12.2 when the car was driving itself. In a blink of an eye, the door of a parked car on the right side opened and Autopilot detected it even before the human eye and reacted in advance by swerving the vehicle to the left (video clip below).

What’s even more interesting is that the on-screen FSD Beta driving visualization also shows the door is opening in advance. Thanks to the super-fast vision-based data processing, the car took the right decision to avoid what could’ve been an accident otherwise.

Tesla’s FSD Beta self-driving technology is currently a work in progress and there is no definitive timeline as to when this will come out of the beta phase and will be available to the public. Tesla still has expanded this early access program to more than 100,000 users, Elon Musk revealed during the Q2 2022 Earnings Call.

Another FSD Beta tester faced a similar scenario when the door of a car ahead opened and the person tried to get out — FSD Beta judged the situation immediately and swerved to avoid a hit.

In both of these instances, Tesla Autopilot saved potential crashes that would’ve resulted in financial loss and injuries. According to Elon Musk, when Tesla Full Self-Driving becomes a reality, it will be safer than human drivers.

FSD Beta 10.13 is the latest version of FSD Beta but Tesla is only testing this version internally. Non-employee FSD Beta testers are on the previous version 10.12.2 (in both of these instances).

It has been more than a week since Elon Musk said that 10.13 needs a few tweaks to be released to external beta testers. But there is still no sign of it yet most probably due to the complexity of the Chuck Cook-style unprotected left turns that need more work to be handled.

Let us know what you think of these Autopilot saves in the comments section below and stay tuned for future updates.

Iqtidar has been writing about Tesla, Elon Musk, and EVs for more than 3 years on XAutoWorld.com, many of his articles have been republished on CleanTechnica and InsideEVs, maintains a healthy relationship with the Tesla community across the Social Media sphere. You can reach him on Twitter @IqtidarAlii

