IRS stimulus check portal: Try this trick if you are still getting ‘payment status not available’ – Fortune

Could ALL CAPS be the secret to tracking your stimulus check?

After weeks of complaints about people getting the dreaded “payment status not available” error message on the IRS’s Get My Payment portal, some Twitter users think they may have found the key.

After a couple weeks of getting the "Payment Status not Available" message on the IRS "Get My Payment" site, I just saw a tip to try entering my street address in ALL CAPS and it *worked*

Yes, some users have found that by entering their street address in all caps, they are able to view the status of their payments. One Fortune editor, who had been unable to access the status of his payment for weeks, tried the trick today. He inputted his address in all caps, and was ushered through to the verification page where he was asked to submit tax information from previous years to verify it was him. Then he was asked to submit his bank account information and was informed that his money would be direct deposited into his account.

Other Twitter users have said they have found success by, for example, entering “Unit 2” rather than “#2” for their apartment. But some still voiced frustration, saying the system would only allow for so many variations before kicking them out for 24 hours.

It is possible, however, that the discovery of the all caps trick just neatly coincided with a systemwide upgrade at the IRS.

The IRS announced Sunday that it had “adjusted several items related to the online tool, which debuted on April 15. The additional changes will help millions of additional taxpayers with new or expanded information and access to adding direct deposit information.” In a press release on the agency’s website, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig encouraged everyone who had previously been unable to see the status of their payment to “check back in and visit Get My Payment.”

The agency says that those hoping to track their payment will need three key pieces of information:

The IRS did not immediately respond to Fortune’s query about whether using all caps is recommended, or whether the users were able to get through as a result of the portal upgrades. But, in any case, for anyone desperate for their stimulus check, it’s certainly WORTH A TRY.

