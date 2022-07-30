Microstrategy Buys More Bitcoin After SEC Says BTC Is a Commodity — Company Now Hodls 129699 Bitcoins – Featured Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

by Kevin Helms
Microstrategy has purchased more bitcoin amid a heavy market sell-off. The announcement followed a clarification by the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gary Gensler, stating that bitcoin is a commodity.
The Nasdaq-listed software company Microstrategy has bought the bitcoin dip again. In a Wednesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company declared that during the period between May 3 and June 28, it “acquired approximately 480 bitcoins for approximately $10.0 million in cash, at an average price of approximately $20,817 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.” The filing adds:
As of June 28, 2022, Microstrategy, together with its subsidiaries, held an aggregate of approximately 129,699 bitcoins.
Overall, the company’s BTC “were acquired at an aggregate purchase price of approximately $3.98 billion and an average purchase price of approximately $30,664 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses,” the filing further details.
Microstrategy recently dispelled the rumor that it may be facing a margin call on a bitcoin-backed loan from Silvergate Bank.
Michael Saylor, the CEO of the Nasdaq-listed software company, said in May: “We are in it for the long term … Our strategy is to buy bitcoin and hold the bitcoin, so there’s no price target. I expect we’ll be buying bitcoin at the local top forever.” He added: “I expect bitcoin is going to go into the millions. So, we’re very patient. We think it’s the future of money.”
Microstrategy’s latest bitcoin purchase announcement followed a statement by SEC Chairman Gary Gensler earlier this week clarifying that bitcoin is a commodity. The company was in the middle of acquiring the latest batch of BTC when Gensler made a comment about BTC being a commodity.
Saylor tweeted in response to Gensler’s clarification:
Bitcoin is a commodity, which is essential for any treasury reserve asset.
He continued: “This allows politicians, agencies, governments, and institutions to support bitcoin as a technology and digital asset to grow the economy and extend property rights and freedom to all.”
Bitcoin, being a commodity, falls under the purview of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The chairman of the derivatives watchdog, Rostin Behnam, recently said that bitcoin and ether are commodities.
The SEC has been seeking to collaborate with the CFTC on crypto regulation. Last week, Gensler proposed having “one rule book” for the regulation of crypto trading. The SEC chairman warned last month that a lot of crypto tokens will fail.
