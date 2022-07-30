Dahan motion poster: Tisca Chopra headlines Disney+Hotstar's upcoming release trailer to be out tomorrow – Ottplay

Ads

The makers of the Disney+Hotstar special starring Tisca Chopra and Saurabh Shukla among others have released its motion poster on their social media handles

Team OTTplay

Last Updated: 02.11 AM, Jul 29, 2022

Tisca Chopra’s Dahan Motion Poster out (Image credit: Instagram/Disney+Hotstar)

Tisca Chopra is all set to be seen in an upcoming Disney+ Hotstar special titled Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya. Tisca Chopra is all set to be seen in an upcoming Disney+ Hotstar special titled Dahan: Raakan Ka Rahasya. The makers of the upcoming show dropped the first set of motion posters of its lead cast on the official social media pages of the OTT platform. The posters featuring Tisca Chopra, Rohan Joshi and Saurabh Shukla in leading roles have left the audience curious and intrigued. The post caption also mentions that the trailer of Dahan will be launched on July 29.

The poster features Tisca gazing into something in the distance while Saurabh too seems to be looking at something intently. The backdrop of all the posters features an interesting circular disc replete with different kinds of symbols. Just a glance at the posters and you’d know that the upcoming series has an element of mystique around its plot. The posters were captioned, Shilaspura ke Raakan ka rahasya khulego, Mayavi aavego” which hints at some kind of illusion that is likely to be the central theme of the show.

The makers have been successful in creating curiosity before the release of the trailer with these dramatic and striking motion posters. The background music also seems to be impressive and in sync with the creative imagery of the poster. It is dark, thrilling and peculiar.

A number of Instagram users commented on the motion posters, comparing it to the Netflix original series, Sacred Games which was released in 2018. The Netflix show starred Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in leading roles. Netizens have also pointed out similarities between the poster of Dahan and those of Sacred Games.

Tisca was last seen in Jugjugg Jeeyo as Meera. The film managed to cross the coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. It starred Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in the leads. The actor has previously been a part of another Disney+ Hotstar release titled Hostages (season 1) and has gathered immense praise for her work.

Saurabh Shukla was last seen in the recently released film, Shamshera. The movie had Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in leading roles and Saurabh was seen playing the character of Ranbir’s friend in the film. Saurabh Shukla is a veteran actor who’s also a popular choice for portraying authentic characters on screen.

The ‘Rahasya’ behind the ‘Rakaan’ will be unveiled with Dahan’s trailer on Friday. Hopefully, the trailer will give further insight into the world of Raakan without giving any spoilers about the mysterious plotline.

