Apple's 2021 iPad mini is up to $50 off at Amazon – Engadget

Apple gave the iPad mini some much needed love last year when it came out with the 6th generation of the small tablet. But naturally, all of the improvements came with a $100 price increase from the previous version. Now, you can save a bit on the 2021 iPad mini as Amazon has a few models for up to $50 off. The 256GB WiFi version in space gray has that discount, bringing it down to $599, while the 64GB WiFi model in starlight is $25 off and down to $474.

Because of its “mini” name, Apple’s smallest tablet could easily be confused for its least powerful model. But that hasn’t been the case for some time, and the 2021 iPad mini truly puts that notion to bed. It runs on an A15 Bionic chip and sports a 2,266 x 1,488 resolution, 326ppi Liquid Retina screen. It had been a long time since Apple redesigned the mini, but the company rectified that by making the latest model look like a tiny iPad Air with its flat edges, USB-C charging port, TouchID-toting power button and (sadly) lack of a headphone jack. It feels fresh and has solid performance to boot — it handled everything we threw at it in our testing, including daily tasks like sending emails, watching videos, light gaming, FaceTime calls and note-taking with the second-generation Apple Pencil.

Speaking of FaceTime, the iPad mini comes with a Center Stage-capable camera, which means that Apple’s technology will keep you in frame by automatically panning and zooming to follow you. Its battery life is formidable too — Apple estimates 10 hours on a single charge, but we found it was closer to 12 hours, depending on how (and how much) you’re using the slab. If you know an e-reader-sized iPad will make a difference in your life, Amazon’s latest sale is one worth considering.

