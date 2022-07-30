Target Prime Day Deals — Target Deals Day 2022 – Parade Magazine

Amazon Prime Day, who? That's right—Target has made its own day of deals for shoppers to enjoy ahead of the holidays. It's called Target Deal Days and it, too, kicks off on July 11 through July 13 of this year. The sale is longer than Amazon Prime Day but takes place on two of the same dates (it was recently announced that Prime Day 2022 will happen on July 12 and 13).
During Target Deal Days, orders are available for pick-up and drive-up at most Target locations across the country. For those who don't want to leave their house at all (we feel you), some purchases are even available for same-day delivery! That's right, Target is saying, "I see you, Amazon, and I raise you one." After all, some purchases will arrive at your house as soon as one hour after your order is made, thanks to a partnership with Shipt.
What do you have to look forward to with Target Deal Days? In past years, there have been over one million deals during the shopping event. Yes, over one million deals.
Here's how it works: Target Circle loyalty program members have access to more discounts on all the fan-favorite items we shop for at Target: beauty and skincare products, electronics, home decor and essentials, toys, apparel and more.
For more on Target Deal Days, keep reading to find out what kinds of items are part of the three-day sale.
Bedroom furniture: Up to 40% off
Desks and office chairs: Starting at under $100
Dining room furniture: Up to 50% off
Home decor: Up to 30% off
Living room furniture: Up to 45% off
Office furniture: Up to 30% off
TV stands: Starting at $36
Rugs: Up to 40% off
Related: Everything You Need to Know About Amazon Prime Day 2022.
Keener All Wood Round Dining Table: 25% off
Saracina Home 60-Inch Farmhouse Metal Fireplace Console Gray: 30% off
Christopher Knight Home Monroe Bean Bag: 25% off
Studio McGee Pacific Palisades Upholstered Accent Chair: 25% off
Power XL Air Fryer and Grill: 47% off
PowerXL 3-Quart Vortex Air Fryer: 50% off
Crock Pot Easy-Clean Slow Cooker: 33% off
Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: 29% off
KitchenAid Professional Stand Mixer: $38% off
NutriBullet SmartTouch Blender Combo: 33% off
Oster DiamondForce Nonstick XL 5-Quart Digital Air Fryer: 24% off
Oster Digital 9-Function Countertop Air Fryer Oven with RapidCrisp: 40% off
Oster 10-Speed Blender: 25% off
Select by Calphalon 10-Piece Non-Stick Cookware Set: 30% off
Select by Calphalon 15pc Self-Sharpening Cutlery Set: 23% off
T-fal 17-Piece Simply Cook n Prep Cookware Set: 40% off
T-Fal 20-Piece Cookware Set: 40% off
Related: Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Tech and Electronics for 2022
Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii AirJet Portable Inflatable Round Spa Hot Tub (6-person): 20% off
Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub (4-person): 20% off
Intex Greywood Deluxe Inflatable Hot Tub (4-person): 10% off
Apple Airpods Max: 18% off
Apple AirPods Pro: 30% off
JBL Charge 5 Portable Speaker: 17% off
Beats Studio3 Headphones: 25% off
Google Nest Mini: 39% off
LG Soundbar with Bluetooth Connectivity: 25% off
Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation Games: Up to 60% off
Gaming Accessories: Up to 40% off
Roku Smart TVs: Up to $250 off
Barbie: Up to 20% off
Board games: 25% off
Disney: Save on select toys
Fisher-Price toys: Up to 25% off
Hot Wheels track sets: up to 50% off
Kinetic Sand kits: up to 30% off
LEGO: Save on select sets
Li'l Woodzeez toys: 25% off
L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls – select: Up to 30% off
Marvel toys: Up to 25% off
Nerf blasters: Up to 50% off
Our Generation toys: 25% off
Star Wars toys: Up to 40% off
Beauty and personal care items: 25% off
Baby, toddler and kids' clothes: 50% off select styles
Women's shoes: 50% off select styles
Men's shoes: 50% off select styles
Kids', toddler and baby shoes: 50% off select styles
Target gift cards: 5% off
Same-day delivery: Free when you spend $50
Up next, The Best Amazon Prime Day Deals for Parents in 2022.
PewDiePie issued an apology after appearing to make fun of deaf TikTok creator Scarlet May
Target Prime Day Deals — Target Deals Day 2022 – Parade Magazine
Amazon Prime Day, who? That's right—Target has made its own day of deals for shoppers to enjoy ahead of the holidays. It's called Target Deal Days and it, too, kicks off on July 11 through July 13 of this year. The sale is longer than Amazon Prime Day but takes place on two of the same dates (it was recently announced that Prime Day 2022 will happen on July 12 and 13).