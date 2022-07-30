Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp – Defense World

Ads

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $410,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,313.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,256.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,535.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,549 shares of company stock valued at $19,920,606 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

