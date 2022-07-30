Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Rises Above $24,000, Ethereum Continues Bull Run – ABP Live

Ads

By: Shayak Majumder | 29 Jul 2022 12:27 PM (IST)

Bitcoin price stood at $24,027.09 on Friday morning. ( Image Source : Miloslav Hamřík/Pixabay )

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest and most valued cryptocurrency, managed to rise above the $24,000 mark on late Thursday evening as other popular altcoins also saw considerable gains over the past 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH), the second-most valued cryptocurrency, continued its bull run as it rose above the $1,700 mark. Other cryptocurrencies, such as Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP), also saw gains across the board. On the other hand, the Optimism (OP) token turned out to be the biggest gainer over the past 24 hours, with a price rise of over 50 percent.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $1.10 trillion as per CoinMarketCap data, registering a 24-hour loss of 3.99 percent.

At the time of writing, BTC was priced at $24,027.09. As per CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin saw a 24-hour gain of 3.98 percent. As per Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 19.47 lakhs.

With a massive 24-hour gain of 5.45 percent, ETH price stood at $1,734.45. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.39 lakhs.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6601185-5”); });

DOGE saw a 24-hour gain of 6.92 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.07135. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 5.70.

Litecoin registered a gain of 6.42 percent over the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, it was priced at $63.77. LTC price in India stood at Rs 5,002.

XRP price stood at $0.3763, seeing a 24-hour gain of 5.64 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 30.50.

Solana price stood at $43.84, marking a 24-hour gain of 10.30 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 3,497.78.

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Optimism (OP)

Price: $1.68

24-hour gain: 51.42 percent

Oasis Network (ROSE)

Price: $0.07275

24-hour gain: 37.38 percent

Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Price: $44.16

24-hour gain: 34.70 percent

Ravencoin (RVN)

Price: $0.03605

24-hour gain: 24.93 percent

The Graph (GRT)

Price: $0.1328

24-hour gain: 19.63 percent

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $5.16

24-hour loss: 0.97 percent

Fei USD (FEI)

Price: $0.9915

24-hour loss: 0.19 percent

Binance USD (BUSD)

Price: $1.00

24-hour loss: 0.11 percent

USDD (USDD)

Price: $0.9994

24-hour loss: 0.05 percent

USD Coin (USDC)

Price: $0.9999

24-hour loss: 0.02 percent

Edul Patel, the CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex, told ABP Live, “Bitcoin and Ethereum rose for another consecutive day. BTC broke above the $24,000 level in the past 24 hours in response to the US central bank’s latest interest rate hike. BTC’s support now lies at $21,000, while resistance is at $25,000. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has rocketed by nearly 7 percent over the past day. If bulls can hold Ethereum at the current level today, we might see it testing the $1,700 level, which can lead to the $2,000 level in the coming week.”

Commenting on the crypto market scenario, Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and Co-Founder of Unocoin told ABP Live, “Thursday market was mostly flat with some cryptos losing up to 1-2 percent but nothing was significant. The day also broke the news that US inflation was -0.9 (negative 0.9) which generally should have pushed the prices even lower as a reaction and then once the news got absorbed it should have come back to the same levels as crypto is treated to be inflation proof. This trend was slightly noticed and nothing significant. Most of the altcoin prices did not move much during the day and ended up with +/-1 percent as compared to the close on Wednesday. Eventually, the price increase of 8-10 percent that happened due to Feds increasing the interest rates have sustained and the market looks to be strong for the weekend as well.”

FiEx Founder and CEO Tushar Gandotra told ABP Live, “The price of bitcoin remained strongly bid above the $22,000 support region. Above $22,500, it established a base and began a new uptrend. Price was able to pick up steam and move above the $23,000 area of resistance. The bulls drove the price up past the $23,500 barrier. Even trading as high as $24,198, it even surged above the $24,000 mark. It is currently trading above both the $100 hourly simple moving average and the $23,000 mark. The upward movement from the swing low of $20,696 to the high of $24,198 is currently trading well over the 23.6 percent Fib retracement level. The $24,000 mark is a point of resistance for the price of bitcoin. Near the $24,200 region comes the next significant resistance. The pace for any advances could be set by a closure above the $24,200 resistance area.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

Move-To-Earn Apps: All You Need To Know About The ‘Pokémon Go’ Of Crypto World

Cryptocurrency News Live: Bitcoin Price Rises Above $23,000

‘Big Short’ Investor Michael Burry Says US SEC Doesn’t Have Resources Or IQ To Investigate Coinbase Crypto Listings

Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin Rises Above $23,000 As US Fed Hikes Interest Rates; Ethereum, Dogecoin, Ripple See Major Gains

Cryptocurrency News Live: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Majority Altcoins Register Minor Losses

‘Zero Tolerance For Terrorism Must’: EAM Jaishankar At SCO Meet In Presence Of China, Pakistan

‘I Assure You It Was A Slip Of The Tongue’: Adhir Ranjan Apologises To Prez Murmu Over ‘Rashtrapatni’ Remark

‘Absolute Rubbish’: Ola Chief Bhavish Aggarwal Rejects Claims Of Merger With Uber

Mumbai: One Dead After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Film Set In Andheri West

Debate On Price Rise To Take Place In Parliament Next Week After Opposition Ruckus

Ads

source