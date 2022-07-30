New 15-inch MacBook expected in 2023, 12-inch model questionable – AppleInsider

Ads

Apple is planning on releasing a new 15-inch MacBook model, likely to be a MacBook Air with an M2 chip in mid- or late-2023, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Kuo said that the 15-inch portable Mac would go into mass production by the middle of the first half of 2023. He added that it could offer two CPU options: an M2 with a 35W power adapter or an M2 Pro with a 67W adapter. Both of those are current options for the 13-inch MacBook Air unveiled at WWDC 2022.

Although Kuo didn’t specify the device’s naming, the analyst’s tweet is referring to rumors of a 15-inch MacBook Air. Ross Young, a display analyst with an excellent track record, first forecast a 15-inch MacBook Air earlier in 2022.

Prediction updates:

1. New 15″ MacBook would go to mass production in mid-1H23, and launch date may be 2Q23 or later.

2. New 15″ MacBook may offer two CPU options, M2 (with 35W adapter) & M2 Pro (with 67W adapter).

3. I haven’t heard of any plans for rumored 12″ MacBook yet. https://t.co/zm09nMvG7R

Bloomberg also corroborated the report, indicating that Apple was indeed developing a wider version of its newest MacBook Air model alongside a refresh of a 12-inch MacBook form factor. The publication noted that Apple was seeking to expand the number of notebooks in its lineup to grab more of the portable PC market share.

Kuo adds that he hasn’t heard any rumors about a 12-inch MacBook refresh. That lines up with another prediction from Young, who claimed that his supply chain sources have yet to hear about any 12-inch MacBook plans.

Previously, Kuo confirmed the existence of a new 15-inch MacBook but suggested that it might not be dubbed a MacBook Air. He did note that the device may use the same 30W power adapter as the current MacBook Air.

12 inch MacBook, 13 inch MacBook, 14 inch MacBook, and 16 inch MacBook. Being available in some manner as a MacBook, MacBook Air and the MacBook PRO, the M1 and the M2, then there is PRO, MAX, and ULTRA. Don’t forget about the # of cores in the CPU and the GPU that in some cases needs to be decided. Decisions on the amount of RAM and storage are there as well. Probably a few other decisions ie. Color, Track Bar, etc., etc.

DAMN Apple

Almost seems like Apple has taken to introducing noise into the supply chain with products that will never ship, with the purpose of making leakers less reliable? Ie, they ask for this or that display size, including associated driver chips and other parts, perhaps even in small quantities for prototypes, knowing that half of it won’t be productized?

“Both of those are current options for the 13-inch MacBook Air unveiled at WWDC 2022.”



Small error, I’m afraid. Apple has not yet released the M2 Pro for the current 13-inch MacBook Air.

A 12” model just doesn’t fit as is a backward step.

We have iPads for that.

A 13 or 14 inch MacBook, a 13 and 15 inch MacBook Air, a 14 and 15 inch MacBook Pro (perhaps 15 and 17 inches in the near future?) seem to gel nicely. The current 13” MBP is just a Trojan horse on price. It will probably be around only until the new MacBook is ready.

MacBook – low end

MacBook Air – midrange

MacBook Pro – high end

9secondkox2 said: MacBook – low end

MacBook Air – midrange

MacBook Pro – high end I’m not sure that MacBook is low vs Air midrange. If anything, the MacBook is theoretically faster than the Air under load due to active cooling. It’s also a tiny bit more expensive. I don’t think it’s going to be a low-mid-high positioning, but rather power-to-weight ratios on the machines. If you want a bit more weight for the times you may need active cooling, then MacBook. More power, bigger battery to support it and more ports? Heavier unit in the Pro. They need to increase the differentiation between Air MacBook to make the choice clearer because it’s now it’s not. Add an HDMI to the MacBook and then for someone who travels & presents it becomes a clearer choice.

