Daily deals July 11: $284 Apple Watch Series 7, $379 iPad Air, $249 Philips 28-inch 4K Monitor, more – AppleInsider

Ads

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content.

Monday’s best deals include a refurbished Apple Watch SE for $190, a $699 11-inch iPad Pro, assorted refurbished Amazon Kindle Paperwhites, and much more.

AppleInsider checks online stores daily to uncover discounts and offers on hardware and other products, including Apple devices, smart TVs, accessories, and other items. The best offers are compiled into our regular list for our readers to use and save money.

In some cases, out-of-stock items can still be ordered at the discounted price for later delivery, so be sure to check in such cases. As Amazon discounts usually last only a short period of time, it’s best to take advantage of the offer earlier rather than later.

AppleInsider and Apple Authorized Resellers are also running specials on Mac and iPad hardware that will not only deliver the lowest prices on many of the items, but also throw in bonus savings on accessories, software and more. Here are just a few of the deals running this week:

In what can only be described as a stellar sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off Apple's MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Air lineup, with current and closeout models (even M2 laptops) on sale for as low as $399.

The price drop on Apple's blue HomePod mini is a rarity, as the compact smart speaker is hardly ever on sale.

Friday's best deals include 71% off an EVGA X20 gaming mouse, $180 discount on a DJI 4K dual-screen action camera bundle, $502 off a Sony 85-inch 4K HDR TV, and much more.

We have both M2 Macs here in our testing studio. We're comparing the M2 MacBook Air against the M2 MacBook Pro to see how they stack up and how much of a difference the thermal limitations make.

Master & Dynamic's MW75 are high-quality headphones offering ANC features, directly competing against Apple's AirPods Max. Here's how the premium personal audio accessories compare.

The new Surface Laptop Go 2 is a thin and light Windows notebook at a low cost, and has been positioned by Microsoft to be a competitor to Apple's latest M2 MacBook Air. Here's how the ultra-portable notebooks compare.

Just as we have in years past, we've gotten our hands on dummy units of all four of the iPhone 14 models to see how they line up with what the rumor mill is saying.

Apple's new M2 is the start of a new Apple Silicon generation. Here's how the M2 fares when compared against the already-released M1 family of chips.

Latest VMWare Fusion tech preview brings Windows 11 to Apple Silicon Macs

Best Buy's epic MacBook, iPad sale knocks up to $350 off Apple products, deals as low as $399

Hands on: Tandem t:slim X2's iPhone connected insulin delivery feature

Apple testing new App Store ad placements very soon

Doomed if it does, doomed if it doesn't — Apple will keep beating expectations

Breaking down Apple's tricky, 'gravity defying' $83 billion June quarter

Apple's HomePod mini dips to $89.95 during weekend sale

Amazon Drive is shutting down on December 31, 2023

In what can only be described as a stellar sale, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off Apple's MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and iPad Air lineup, with current and closeout models (even M2 laptops) on sale for as low as $399.

The price drop on Apple's blue HomePod mini is a rarity, as the compact smart speaker is hardly ever on sale.

Friday's best deals include 71% off an EVGA X20 gaming mouse, $180 discount on a DJI 4K dual-screen action camera bundle, $502 off a Sony 85-inch 4K HDR TV, and much more.

Apple's computers are powerful tools with fantastic displays. If you need more real estate, though, we've rounded up the best monitor for your Mac in 2022.

Apple has released the fourth beta of iOS 16 to developers and soon public beta testers. It contains a number of new changes as Apple prepares it for release. Here's what we've uncovered thus far.

When watchOS 9 launches for Apple Watch owners they'll receive a hearty array of updates to keep you fit including new workout types, more metrics, and improved customization.

If you're looking for Thunderbolt 4-compatible hubs and docks so that you can add more connectivity to your Mac, we've curated some of the best docking and port-expanding accessories currently on the market.

The Sonos Ray is a new budget-friendly offering from the premium audio maker that now has a more affordable soundbar that sits below the Beam and Arc.

The second-generation Eve Motion is better in almost any conceivable way for HomeKit users, but its design is tired and doesn't mesh with the company's other products.

Upgrade your everyday carry with a luxury organizer that can fit all your Apple gear, including your MacBook, iPad, AirPods, and more.

The Manfrotto CFexpress Professional CFexpress Type B card reader is a great utility tool for creative pros on Mac or iPad.

The SmartMi 2 air purifier has HomeKit smarts, UV sterilization, and good coverage. If not for a messy setup process, this would be a great purifier to add to your home.

Bellroy's Mod Case + Wallet may be the ultimate solution for those who want a great MagSafe iPhone case with a matching wallet as it fixes some of Apple's missteps.

AppleInsider is one of the few truly independent online publications left. If you love what we do, please consider a small donation to help us keep the lights on.

If you love AppleInsider and want to support independent publications, please consider a small donation.

{{ title }}

source