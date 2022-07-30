Nothing Phone 1 vs IQOO Neo 6: How do the smartphones compare? All you need to know – Republic World

Ads

Recently, Nothing launched its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone 1. The smartphone comes as a mid-ranger, competing against other smartphones in the segment such as OnePlus Nord 2T. As the smartphone is about to be up for sale from July 21, 2022, customers are comparing the iQoo Neo 6, another mid-premium smartphone with the Nothing Phone 1. Let’s find out how the smartphones compare.

The Nothing Phone 1 comes with a 6.5-inch OLED display that supports 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a typical brightness of 500 nits and can achieve a maximum brightness of 1200 nits. With a pixel density of 402 ppi, the Nothing Phone 1’s display is protected with Gorilla Glass 5.

Talking about the iQoo Neo 6, it has a slightly larger 6.62-inch AMOLED display that supports 120Hz refresh rate. The display has a typical brightness of 500 its and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. Further, the iQoo Neo 6 has a pixel density of 398 ppi, however, customers won’t get Gorilla Glass on the smartphone. Both smartphones have capable displays, but the Nothing Phone 1 is better protected by Gorilla Glass.

The all-new Nothing Phone 1 features the Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core chipset (2.5GHz) based on 6nm fabrication technology and is accompanied by Adreno 642L GPU. Overall, the chipset is very stable and more than capable of handling all day-to-day tasks with ease. With the chipset, the smartphone is able to score 797 points in the single-core and 2803 points in the multi-core Geekbench test.

On the other hand, the iQoo Neo 6 has a more powerful chipset, the Snapdragon 870 5G SoC which is based on 7nm fabrication technology and coupled with Adreno 650 GPU. On Geekbench, the smartphone scores 892 points in the single-core test and 3122 points in the multi-core test. These scores suggest that the iQoo Neo 6 has a better performance which reflects in gaming as well.

More isn’t better.

So Phone (1) has two exceptional 50 MP sensors. For brilliant realism.

Discover more at https://t.co/pLWW073xhx pic.twitter.com/KY0bjkimXC

Nothing Phone 1 comes with a dual camera setup, featuring a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor and a 50MP Samsung sensor that shoots ultrawide/macro shots. With the cameras, users can shoot up to 4K at 30 frames per second with optical image stabilisation. On the front, the smartphone has a 16MP shooter that can shoot 1080p videos at 30 frames per second.

Although the iQoo Neo 6 has a 64MP primary camera, the ultrawide camera has a resolution of 8MP and the macro camera has a resolution of 2MP. Further, users can shoot videos in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second with OIS. The front camera has a resolution of 16MP and can shoot videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second.

The Nothing Phone 1 has a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging. The iQoo Neo 6 has a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, but no wireless charging. Hence, if someone wants a battery that charges quickly, they can go for the iQoo Neo 6. However, if someone wants a smartphone that supports wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, Nothing Phone 1 is a clear choice.

Keep calm and let your #PowerToWin take control. All thanks to #iQOONeo6 and its powerful Cascade Cooling System.

Available now @amazonIN #iQOO #PowerToWin #AmazonSpecials pic.twitter.com/peQVbqgPv6

Both the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 6 feature an in-display fingerprint scanner. However, none of the smartphones has a 3.5mm headphone jack. Then there is a dual-speaker setup on both the smartphones. Both come with Bluetooth v5.2 and dual-band Wi-Fi. While the iQoo Neo 6 has a clean finish on the back panel, the Nothing Phone 1 features Glyph Interface along with a transparent back design.

Given that the price of both smartphones is similar, a lot of customers might be confused about buying either of the smartphones. However, it comes down to the ultimate purpose of the user. If someone wants a more powerful smartphone that can run BGMI on higher settings, iQoo Neo 6 is a wise choice. However, if someone wants to purchase a unique-looking smartphone that looks fresh and performs decently, Nothing Phone 1 is a better option.

