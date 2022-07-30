Who Is Isaiah from 'Love Island USA'? Details on His Job – Distractify

Ads

Isaiah Campbell.

Jul. 28 2022, Published 1:34 p.m. ET

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Love Island USA Season 4.

The fourth season of Love Island USA, kicked off on July 19 with a group of eligible singletons moving into a new Santa Barbara villa for the chance to win a $100,000 prize package, and to have the summer of a lifetime.

Though the goal is for the stars to fall in love, along the way, some will experience betrayal and heartache. One islander whose journey in the villa (thus far) hasn’t entirely been smooth sailing is Isaiah Campbell.

Isaiah was briefly involved in a love square with Andy Voyen, Mady McLanahan, and Sydney Paight. Things changed once again for Isaiah when Bombshell Bria Bryant entered the mix.

Isaiah Campbell and Mady McLanahan

The public chose for Isaiah to go on a date with Bria, who joined the series with her brother, Chazz Bryant. Though Isaiah didn’t end up coupling up with her, viewers are still unsure if Isaiah and Sydney will ultimately reunite, if he’ll continue to bond with Bria, or if a new girl will be able to turn his head.

As Peacock subscribers get to know Isaiah on Love Island USA, they may be wondering about his life before the show. Who is Isaiah Campbell from Love Island USA Season 4?

The 21-year-old Season 4 islander, who describes himself as the “life of the party,” works as a model and as a waiter. Isaiah is currently based in Delray, Fla., but he is originally from Sioux Falls, S.D.

The reality star considers his back to be his best feature, and he noted that people could confirm this by “Check[ing] the Instagram comments on my pics.”

Isaiah does share modeling shots on his public Instagram feed, @ZayyCamp, and his back is often on display.

When he’s not modeling or working, Isaiah is passionate about cooking and cleaning.

A post shared by Isaiah Campbell (@zayycamp)

As viewers learned on Day 1, Isaiah is all about family. He has the word tattooed on his forearm, and he mentioned the importance of his loved ones on his Love Island USA intro package.

“I’m very family-oriented,” he said. “Family is all that you got at the end of the day.”

Though he’s never been in love, Isaiah said that he is looking for a long-lasting connection, and that he only wants to date someone that he could see himself marrying one day. It is, unsurprisingly, important to him that his potential partner is a person who is as family-oriented as he is.

Aside from his emphasis on family, Isaiah has one other key must-have for a future significant other: “good hygiene.”

According to his official Love Island USA bio, one of Isaiah’s biggest green flags (aka positive attributes) is that someone who focuses on cleanliness.

When it comes to his ideal type of relationship, Isaiah said that he wants to emulate reality star/businesswoman Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott because they are “both alphas with their own s–t going on.”

A post shared by Isaiah Campbell (@zayycamp)

Isaiah coupled up with Sydney on Day 1, but Andy “stole” her during the first official re-coupling at the end of Week 1. Though Isaiah re-coupled with Mady McLanahan, and the two shared a kiss in bed, his connection to Sydney remains undeniable.

Will the two find their way back to one another, or will Isaiah and Sydney move on with other islanders? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

New episodes of Love Island USA drop on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesdays through Sundays.

Who Was Dumped from the Villa on ‘Love Island USA’ Season 4? (SPOILERS)

Are Any Couples from ‘Love Island USA’ Still Together? The Answer May Surprise You

‘Love Island USA’ Star Sydney Paight Works for a Tech Start-Up, But Her Dream Job Is Very Different

Latest Love Island News and Updates

© Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.

source