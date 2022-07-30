New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: HBO Max's 'Father Of The Bride' Remake + More – Decider

Ads

Summer means a lot of things, including vacation crushes and wedding season, and some of the great new movies and shows on streaming this weekend reflect that. From family comedy to YA romance, there’s plenty of lighthearted fun for all. Whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are plenty more high-quality movies and shows hitting your favorite streaming platforms for you to check out. Whether you want a new movie, or new seasons of your favorite shows, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.

The first Father Of The Bride film starred Spencer Tracy and was released back in 1950. In 1991, the Steve Martin-led remake was released, and now, the third variation of the film, which stars Andy Garcia in the title role, is set to premiere on HBO Max. The new film promises a fresh spin on the classic story of a father dealing with the passage of time as his grown daughter prepares to start a family of her own. Also premiering this weekend is the Amazon Prime Video series The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on the book trilogy written by best-selling author Jenny Han, who also gave us the beloved To All The Boys series. And if you want a slightly darker turn, Netflix’s Spiderhead, starring Chris Hemsworth as a prison doctor who pumps mind-altering drugs into his inmates, is more of a thrill-ride, thanks in part to director Joseph Kosinski, who also just helmed Top Gun: Maverick. (But, in keeping with our summery theme, Spiderhead does take place on a beautiful tropical island.)

Want to know more about these highlights and the rest of the stellar weekend lineup? Check out the rest of the hit titles new on streaming this weekend below:



Having just watched the George Clooney-led Oceans 11 movie recently, I have been clamoring for more Andy Garcia in my life. God has heard my prayers and she is delivering him to me in the new Father of the Bride remake which is out this weekend on HBO Max. In this new version, directed by Gaz Alazraki, Garcia plays Billy Herrera, a Cuban-American father who, along with his wife, Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) is readying for his daughter’s wedding. Only thing is that Billy and Ingrid’s marriage is on the rocks, and they’re just waiting until the wedding is over before springing the news of their divorce on the family. The Latinx variation on the story is just one of many welcome and fresh new takes on the well-loved franchise, and a great cast rounds out the winning comedy.

Stream Father of the Bride on HBO Max

Director Joseph Kosinski is fresh off the success of Top Gun: Maverick (honestly, he’s not even fresh off of it, he’s still knee-deep in it), but the buzz surrounding Spiderhead sounds like he’s giving us a stellar follow-up feature. Based on the George Saunders short story “Escape From Spiderhead,” the movie stars Chris Hemsworth as something of a mad scientist working within the confines of a prison. There, he administers mind-altering drugs to the prisoners, including Jeff, played by Miles Teller, and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), who form a bond and realize that the drugs might just be stripping them of their free will, so they decide to do something about it.

Stream Spiderhead on Netflix

Jenny Han is a master of YA storytelling, and The Summer I Turned Pretty is just the latest in her addicting books-turned-series. The Amazon Prime Video series tells the story of Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung), a 16-year-old girl who spends her summers with her family in the fictional beach town of Cousins Beach. Joining her family on vacation are her mom’s childhood best friend and her sons, Conrad and Jeremiah (Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno). While Belly has always has a crush on Conrad, she spends the summer exploring her feelings for both brothers over the course of the season’s eight episodes, which are all available to watch starting this Friday.

Stream The Summer I Turned Pretty on Amazon Prime Video

The options above only scratch the surface, so you know that this weekend’s full lineup will have amazing options for what to watch this weekend! For the full breakdown of the best movies and shows to stream now, or if you’re still undecided on what to stream this weekend, then check out the complete list below:

Dead End: Paranormal Park *NETFLIX FAMILY

Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Love & Anarchy: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Rhythm + Flow France *NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes)

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special *NETFLIX COMEDY

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Rainbow High: Season 2

She: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Spiderhead *NETFLIX FILM

The Martha Mitchell Effect *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The War Next-door: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

You Don’t Know Me *NETFLIX SERIES

Alchemy of Souls *NETFLIX SERIES

Charmed: Season 4

SPRIGGAN *NETFLIX ANIME

Civil *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

It (2017)

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 1 Livestream (Live Nation/C3 Presents)

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 2 Livestream (Live Nation/C3 Presents)

FX’s The Old Man: Series Premiere (FX)

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (2022) *Hulu Original

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 3 Livestream (Live Nation/C3 Presents)

Ted K (2021)

The Ledge (2022)

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 4 Livestream (Live Nation/C3 Presents)

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

My Fake Boyfriend (2022)

The Lake (2022) *Amazon Original Series

The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022) *Amazon Original Series

Big Shot

Kings Ransom

Father of the Bride, 2022

Las Mejores Familias (AKA The Best Families), 2020 (HBO)

Lucas the Spider, Season 1B

Non-Stop, 2014 (HBO)

Tom and Jerry Cowboy Up!

Cha Cha Real Smooth

Home (Season 2)

The Amityville Horror, 1979

The Amityville Horror, 2005

Boys and Girls, 2000

Brick, 2006

Dear Frankie, 2005

Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo, 2005

Firehouse Dog, 2007

First Daughter, 2004

Flipper, 1996

Game of Death, 1978

Hamlet, 2000

Hollywoodland, 2006

I Saw The Light, 2016

Idiocracy, 2006

I’m Not Rappaport, 1996

Johnny English, 2003

Johnny English Reborn, 2011

L.A. Confidential, 1997

The Mountain Men, 1980

My Bloody Valentine, 2009

An Ordinary Man, 2018

Orgazmo, 1998

Puzzle, 2018

Revenge, 1990

Say It Isn’t So, 2001

The Score, 2001

Spy Game, 2001

Trapped, 2002

The Walk, 2015

Men In Black: International, 2019

Becoming Elizabeth, Episode 103

P-Valley, Episode 203

Flatbush Misdemeanors (Season 2 premiere)

Showtime Championship Boxing: Charlo Vs. Sulecki

