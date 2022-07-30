Disney Plus is now only $1.99 for the first month to celebrate Disney Plus Day – Space.com

Ads

By Alexander Cox published 8 November 21

The offer ends on Sunday, so act quickly.

Calling all Disney fans! Disney is reducing the price of their streaming service, Disney Plus (opens in new tab), to just $1.99 for a month to celebrate Disney Plus Day.

The popular streaming platform is the home of all things “ Star Wars (opens in new tab)” including the movies (opens in new tab), “ The Mandalorian (opens in new tab),” Disney’s new show “ The Book of Boba Fett (opens in new tab)” (due to be released in December) and more. The usual price of a monthly subscription is $7.99 but you’ll have to hurry as this great deal will end on Sunday (Nov. 14).

If you’re wanting to watch more than just Star Wars, all the Marvel movies and some great documentaries are also available to stream. Be sure to check out our take on the best sci-fi movies and TV shows to stream on Disney Plus (opens in new tab).

There are countless hours of brilliant sci-fi content on Disney Plus, so $1.99 for a month is a great value. As mentioned, it’s the home of all things “Star Wars” and is the best way to stream the movies as well as new content like a new season of “The Mandalorian” and a brand new show centered entirely around Boba Fett.

“Star Wars” isn’t the only reason to get Disney Plus though, as the platform is also the home of the Marvel Comic Universe. You can watch your favorite superhero movies like The Avengers movies, “Guardians of the Galaxy (opens in new tab)” and the streaming premiere of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

On top of all of this, there are some great documentaries on the streaming platform too. “Among the Stars (opens in new tab)” has been acclaimed by critics and fans alike as it takes a look at the International Space Station’s Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer that aims to reveal the origins of the universe. Documentaries like “Aliens of the Deep,” “Expedition Mars: Spirit and Opportunity (opens in new tab),” “Mars: Inside SpaceX” and “One Strange Rock (opens in new tab)” are also well worth watching.

$1.99 is tremendous value for all of this content and much more so we can’t recommend grabbing this offer while it’s here enough.

