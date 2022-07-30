Nio Stock: A Cheap Alternative to Tesla? – Morningstar

Ads

The stock of a leading electric vehicle manufacturer in China looks undervalued, says Morningstar’s analyst.

Nio is a leading electric vehicle manufacturer in China and has successfully established a premium brand. It also pioneered battery swap technology as a supplement to charging. The launch of the battery-as-a-service solution separates the battery pack from the vehicle, which cuts the up-front purchase cost by 15%-30%. The company aims to build more than 4,000 swap stations worldwide by 2025, about 1,000 of which will be outside China. We expect rapid EV adoption in China, stimulated in part by a regulatory push and improving charging infrastructure; by 2025, we expect passenger electric vehicles to account for more than 30% of total passenger car sales.

While we applaud Nio’s success so far in establishing a premium brand in China, we think it is too early to determine whether brand loyalty will be maintained over at least a 10-year period. As such, we think Nio has no economic moat. Generally, we see two moat sources in the auto sector: from intangible assets such as brand equity, best exemplified by Ferrari, and from cost advantage. We do not yet see either moat source for Nio, given our expectation for intensifying competition within the next 10 years.

Read more about Nio’s moat rating.

Our $27 fair value estimate is based on our expectation that Nio will continue to gain market share from legacy automakers. As the company rides the industry electrification trend and increasing consumer adoption for new energy vehicles, we anticipate rising demand for its models and improving profitability on economies of scale over the next few years. Our fair value estimate implies a forward 2023 price/sales ratio of 3.0 times.

Read more about Nio’s fair value estimate.

Our Morningstar Uncertainty Rating is Very High for Nio because the company operates in a cyclical, capital-intense, and highly competitive auto manufacturing industry. These factors combined can drive huge swings in return on invested capital, even for pure-play EV automakers. Heavy fixed costs induce fluctuating profitability from relatively small changes in demand, or from lost production due to supply shocks.

Read more about Nio’s risk and uncertainty.

Remove the guesswork and make informed decisions faster. Morningstar Investor’s stock ratings, analysis, and insights are all backed by our transparent, meticulous methodology. Learn more and start a seven-day free trial today.

Vincent Sun does not own (actual or beneficial) shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar’s editorial policies.

Transparency is how we protect the integrity of our work and keep empowering investors to achieve their goals and dreams. And we have unwavering standards for how we keep that integrity intact, from our research and data to our policies on content and your personal data.

We’d like to share more about how we work and what drives our day-to-day business.

We sell different types of products and services to both investment professionals and individual investors. These products and services are usually sold through license agreements or subscriptions. Our investment management business generates asset-based fees, which are calculated as a percentage of assets under management. We also sell both admissions and sponsorship packages for our investment conferences and advertising on our websites and newsletters.

How we use your information depends on the product and service that you use and your relationship with us. We may use it to:

To learn more about how we handle and protect your data, visit our privacy center.

Maintaining independence and editorial freedom is essential to our mission of empowering investor success. We provide a platform for our authors to report on investments fairly, accurately, and from the investor’s point of view. We also respect individual opinions––they represent the unvarnished thinking of our people and exacting analysis of our research processes. Our authors can publish views that we may or may not agree with, but they show their work, distinguish facts from opinions, and make sure their analysis is clear and in no way misleading or deceptive.

To further protect the integrity of our editorial content, we keep a strict separation between our sales teams and authors to remove any pressure or influence on our analyses and research.

Read our editorial policy to learn more about our process.

© Copyright 2022 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Morningstar Index (Market Barometer) quotes are real-time.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

source