5 Best Android TV Boxes of 2022 – Reviewed

Packed with all of your favorite apps—and maybe some you don’t know you’ll love yet—the Google TV box lets you stream from all your favorite devices. Read More

The Android TV Pro delivers 4K HDR streaming, 4K upscaling, Dolby Vision, and Atmos; it also offers twice the storage and more RAM than the old model. Read More

The Roku Express 4K+ isn’t perfect, but in this price range, it’s a serious bargain thanks to its solid interface and excellent smart home support. Read More

The current flagship model of the Roku lineup is easy to use, supports 4K, HDR and Dolby Atmos sound, has the best remote, and includes nearly every app you might want. Read More

Updated April 22, 2022

With cable television becoming a thing of the past and streaming services aplenty, TV boxes are a great way to fulfill most of your home video needs. If you’re an Android user looking for a streaming device, you may feel left out when it comes to finding a lot of options on the market. But we went ahead and did the legwork so you don’t have to.

Here are our recs for some of the best Android TV boxes, sure to fit your individual streaming needs and get you ready for movie night. And for even more great options, check out our Best Streaming Devices of 2022.

The recommendations in this guide are based on thorough product and market research by our team of expert product reviewers. The picks are based on examining user reviews, product specifications, and, in some limited cases, our experience with the specific products named.

As expected with any Google product, the Chromecast with Google TV is a clean and compact product that’s super easy to set up. All you need to do is plug it into your TV, connect to Wi-Fi, and you’re good to go. Packed with all of your favorite apps—and maybe some you don’t know you’ll love yet—the Google TV box lets you stream your favorites from your phone, tablet, or laptop without the need for a remote.

This is a great pick for those who have looked into other streaming sticks and are looking for simplicity around their home, but don’t want to skimp on 4K, HDR-ready devices. And it would be perfect for someone who often loses the remote; just download the app. For those of us who prefer a dedicated controller, however, a Google remote can be purchased separately.

Affordable

Easy, intuitive setup

No longer includes a remote

Said to be even more capable than the previous Nvidia Shield TV, the Shield TV Pro is a great bet for users looking for a slight upgrade and a hub to house all of their SmartThings gadgets. The newer model still includes 4K HDR streaming, 4K upscaling, Dolby Vision, and Atmos, but it also offers double the storage and more RAM than the previous model, plus two full-size USB ports for things like external storage drives.

While the Shield TV Pro sits at a higher price point than some other smart TV boxes, we wouldn’t rule it out given its range of capabilities for your home theater.

Tons of RAM and storage

Full-size USB ports

Bulkier than other devices

At an entry-level price, the Roku Express 4K+ is a more barebones option for those who might not need all the bells and whistles of other TV boxes out there. While you still get the benefits of the Roku remote with its nice clicky buttons, this version doesn’t have the headphone jack option for late-night binges, TV volume control, or the option for voice search. Due to its small size and lessened capabilities, we like this option for those with a tighter budget and that it would be great for use in bedrooms, guest rooms, or an addition to your Airbnb.

Simple interface

Excellent smart home support

AirPlay 2

No Dolby Vision

No headphones jack on remote

The TiVo Stream 4K is a great, affordable option for those who aren’t looking to spend a lot, and despite the lower price, the TiVo Stream still supports 4K HDR content, works with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and comes with a voice remote. With this Android TV box comes access to the exclusive TiVo Stream app, which makes personal recommendations of shows and movies based on what you usually watch. A collection of free channels is also available—things like Tubi, Cheddar, and Tastemade—alongside the traditional apps that you’ll probably use more often.

Lightweight and portable

Includes voice remote

No expandable storage

A Reviewed pick for “Best Overall” among streaming devices, the Roku Ultra 4800R isn’t really an Android TV device—it runs on the Roku OS—but we love it enough that it’s worth mentioning here. It’s easy to use; supports 4K, HDR, and Dolby Atmos sound; and includes a number of apps, including Apple TV. Being the first non-Apple device to fully support the app, the Roku Ultra makes it easy to access your Apple downloads or purchase new ones.

While the Roku interface may be a little more cluttered with ads than it used to be, this is primarily only of concern for the Roku channel, which is a free, ad-supported service, so it’s understandable—and other apps aren’t affected. Part of Roku’s philosophy is breaking down barriers across platforms, so it’s a great way to manage most of your digital entertainment in one simple, intuitive hub. You can use the screen-mirroring feature to fill in any gaps, and the Roku mobile app is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

The Roku Ultra’s remote continues to be the best around, with its ease of use and dedicated buttons to bring you straight to the services you use the most. You can even program other buttons to take you to apps that Roku hasn’t thought of, and with power and volume buttons that work with your TV, you don’t have to worry about multiple remotes floating around your couch cushions. If we’ve managed to pique your interest, check out our full review of the Roku Ultra.

Best-in-class remote

4K/HDR and Dolby Vision

Fast, with wired internet

More expensive than streaming sticks

