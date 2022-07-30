MyConverters Released Its First Version Software for Both Windows and Mac Users on July 5th: Best Video Service for Streaming Sites – Digital Journal

Ads

NEW YORK, NY, July 28, 2022

Introduction

When we say best, we mean it.

In July 2022, MyConverters released its first software version for Windows and Mac users. So now, both OS users can enjoy the content of the leading OTT giants, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney +, HBO Now, etc., and the regional platforms offline at a click. MyConverters can indeed be a trendsetter and can raise bars for its competitors.

What Makes MyCoverters a Promising Service?

MyConverters is a utility video software that lets users watch videos from the leading digital platforms and over 100 websites in its inbuilt browser and watch them offline anytime. The contents include original TV shows and series, Live TV shows, sports, movies, anime, social networking videos, etc.

Offering a High-Quality Audio-Video Experience for the Major OTT Platforms

The users can quickly register on the official website to indulge in guilt-free watching as MyCoverters doesn’t compromise the user experience. Instead, it integrates the contents from the country-specific regional platforms like RLT +, myCanal, Abema, DMM, DAZN, etc., along with the videos of the popular global OTT platforms including Amazon Prime, Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount, etc., generating a high-quality output of 720 pixels and 1080 pixels.

MyConverters allows the users to have an unmatched video viewing experience with its high-quality audio output of AAC 2.0. The files get converted to MP4 format automatically, allowing a video quality as high as 4k and 8k. The bit rate varies between 4000kbps and 13mbps, depending upon the movie or show.

MyConverters also assists the users with high-speed experience. Depending upon the network traffic, the movie can be watched offline in 15 minutes. Still, the software ensures a fantastic speed of 32mbps with a 1 GB cable modem. In addition, the users can watch their online shows in series with two-channel 224kbps, 48kHz, EAC3 Dolby Digital Plus, and six-channel 640kbps, 48kHz.

What’s More?

MyConverters shall soon be the user’s go-to conversion answer for all their streaming needs. Despite being in a preliminary stage, it currently supports over 100 websites, including Amazon Prime, Disney +, Paramount +, HBO Max, HBO Now, Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV +, Discovery +, Abema TV, Peacock, U-Next, Rakuten TV, Crunchyroll, myCanaL, RLT+, DMM, and more. At the same time, many features are still under process.

The users must have specific ideal system requirements to install MyConverters: Windows 11/10/8.1/8/7 (32-bit and 64-bit), macOS 10.10 – 11.3, intel i3 and above, 4GB RAM and above, free disk space of at least 40 GB, a live internet connection.

Giving Life to Videos With Exclusive Subtitles’ Language Selection

Subtitles enhance the user’s watching experience by converting the emotion and message of the videos more deeply. Now the users can no longer face any issues from the language barriers as MyConverters blesses them with the supreme power of choosing their preferred language option. Instead, it automatically detects the user’s browser language and converts the subtitles to the same. The users can either remux these subtitles directly to the video or convert them as SRT and TTML files.

Primary Platforms Support Guide for MyConverters

MyConverters Service for Leading OTT Platforms

Amazon Prime users can watch their favorite Amazon Prime videos and originals from the Prime Video service provided on MyConverters for an unlimited period. The users can watch the videos in 720p HD or 1080p full HD. These videos are highly compatible with all devices, including mobile phones and desktops, as they automatically convert to MP4/ MKV format. It also allows you to select the language for audio and subtitles before watching the online content.

The users can access Amazon Prime’s vast video library without the problem of video expiry. Since the watched videos are safe on your device, you can access them without an active internet connection. The videos are easily transferable and can be shared without any glitches. However, since there are no limits on watchs, the users can watch and save all their favorite movies before they bid adieu to the famous American OTT giant.

For Netflix users, MyConverters has a Netflix Video watcher to satisfy Netflix’s needs. The videos are watched in quality from as low as 240p to as high as 720p, 1080p, 4k, and 8k per the needs. The watchs are available in an MP4 and MKV format that can be watched in multiple languages.

Disney+ users can use Disney+ watcher to watch the Disney + movies in a high resolution. Now stories from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, National Geographic, and Star. are available at a click without any streaming limits. The contents are watchable in high quality and can be retained on your devices for an unlimited time.

When the other platforms are offering crispy entertainment, the users for Discovery+ shall not be left behind. MyConverters Discovery Plus watcher brings you all the new and vintage shows from multiple channels, including HGTV, TLC, Food Network, ID, and more. Now, the Discovery Plus movies can not only be watched but at a preselected resolution of your preference. The watched MP4 and MKV formats ease the access to share and transfer the watched videos.

The anime fans of Crunchyroll won’t be disappointed with the MyConverters Crunchyroll watcher. Instead, the users can watch the high-quality videos in 1080p and audio tracks of AAC 2.0 with a single click and add the anime videos to the task queue. With the exclusive batch watching feature, the users can bulk watch the anime episodes and watch offline without an active internet connection.

HBO Max users can easily watch high-quality dramas and HBO originals through MyConverter’s HBO watcher. Whether HBO Max or HBO Now, there is no limit to watching fresh content. The video resolution is available in full HD 1080p, with the videos being free of ads to engage the cinephiles in a seamless experience.

For Hulu users, MyConverters Hulu watcher is the answer to stream and watch over 80k Hulu videos, including TV shows and movies. The contents of Hulu and Hulu JP can be watched in a high resolution of 720p and 1080p, and the batch watching feature allows watching them in bulk at a rapid speed.

Despite the Peacock being an emerging streaming service, it is available for its users through MyConverters Peacock watcher, parallel to the other OTT giants. Apart from watching the videos in a full HD resolution, you can watch every video on your devices. While Peacock reserves some of the videos exclusively for its Peacock Premium Plus subscribers, MyConverters serves its users with an experience beyond these barriers. For example, you can watch unlimited Peacock videos for a limitless time on your devices.

Paramount + users will love the MyConverters Paramount + watcher as it covers live content from Comedy Central, MTV, CBS, Nickelodeon, VH1, Paramount, BET, and a lot more without any streaming and watching limit. Not only the watching speed is quick enough, but the batch watching indulges the users in a binge-watching experience.

For the Pluto TV users, MyConverters Pluto TV watcher brings the 250 exclusive Pluto TV channels for Live TV/ News, sports, food networks, etc. While the watching quality is high to match the original content, the automatic video playing to MKV and MP4 format make it compatible to run on any device and share with others. Now the users can watch the files in bulk with their preferred language of audio and subtitles.

About MyConverters

MyConverters is undoubtedly the answer to users’ video streaming needs. Without compromising on the user’s experience of both quantity and quality. It assists the users in watching the ad-free video contents of the leading major OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO, Disney +, etc., in 720p, 1080p, 4k, and 8k with audio output of AAC 2.0. Now the users can add files in the task queue, watch videos in series, choose preferred audio & subtitles.

The users can have a trial before they purchase their plans from the official website. Currently, it offers two subscription plans, monthly and annually, with a standard price of $19.9/monthly and $59.9/monthly. In addition, you can upgrade your basic plan to a family plan anytime. The software also offers a lifetime plan of $149.9 with a refund and cancellation policy.

Once subscribed, the users can enjoy the updates of new features as and when they release. MyConverters has indeed made offline video entertainment fun and enjoyable.

