Jim Cramer Says Ford Stock Could Jump To $15 On Earnings If Tesla Is Mentioned: Here's Why – Benzinga

Ford Motor Co F is scheduled to report earnings this week and Jim Cramer believes the stock is positioned to jump significantly higher on the back of management commentary.

"Jim Farley is coming in hot," Cramer said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

What To Know: Cramer expects Ford shares to soar if Farley focuses on the company's competition.

"They'll talk about how their battery has a longer life than General Motors Co GM," Cramer said.

However, in order for Ford shares to pop, Cramer believes Farley has to talk about Tesla Inc TSLA.

"If he mentions the word 'Tesla' … that moves Ford to $14, maybe $15," Cramer said.

More specifically, the 'Mad Money' host wants to see Ford management compare demand trends to the Elon Musk-led company.

"I don't know why Ford advertises for anything because they're sold through," Cramer said. "Jim Farley has to state that. He has to come out and state 'we need to produce a lot more cars because we have that much demand. We have Tesla-like demand.' He needs to say it."

Ford is scheduled to announce its second-quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday. The company is expected to earn 45 cents per share on quarterly revenue of $34.32 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

F Price Action: Ford has a 52-week high of $25.87 and a 52-week low of $10.61.

The stock was up 0.27% at $12.84 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Ford.

