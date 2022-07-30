Deal of the Day: You can now get lifetime access to Microsoft Office 2021 for less than $40 – MarketWatch

Ads

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more

Whether you need Word for work, Teams for meetings or Excel for tracking family finances, the long-time king of office applications is incredibly useful, and its documents universally shareable. But! The license can be pricey, as it typically costs $349. That’s why we’re highlighting this lifetime license deal from Stacksocial: You can get the full Microsoft Office 2021 suite for just $39.99. It’s available for both Mac and Windows at the same price.

$349 $39.99

This bundle is for families, students, and small businesses who want classic Microsoft Office apps and email. It includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote.

What reviewers say about Microsoft Office: PCMag says the latest iteration of the office suite “is faster and has some welcome additions — now shipping with Microsoft Teams and adding on-the-fly translation of languages to Outlook, for example. Office 2021 is not a revolutionary change to the killer suite, but that’s okay.”

Reviewers at Stacksocial find the suite very useful. “Microsoft Office is the gold standard in office productivity applications. I wanted the latest version for Mac and this suits my needs,” one reviewer says. Reviewers say the deal itself is noteworthy and downloading the software after purchasing is easy. “My download was dispatched right away and the Suite itself seems reliable thus far … I definitely recommend this product if you’re looking to stay up-to-date with the latest version of this software suite,” another wrote.

Other things to consider: PCMag does note that buying the proprietary software may not be preferential for folks who may opt for the Microsoft 365 subscription: “If you like the idea of a monthly helping of new features and need the latest and greatest—along with a terabyte of online storage for backup and syncing—then get the subscription version.”

This editor is hard pressed to find much of a downside here as this deal is for Microsoft Office enthusiasts. But, if you’re like me and a Google Drive evangelist, purchasing this deal may not enable you in your quest to convert any Office lifers over to the dark side.

About this column: Since you’re here, let me introduce myself: I’m Maddy Perkins, deputy commerce editor for MarketWatch Picks! I’m a big online shopper who loves a good deal — particularly when it comes to cool kitchen gadgets, electronics, fashion and beauty products. I’ll be here a few times a week to share the best deals I can find online with you. Have anything you’d like me to hunt down? Write me at maddy.perkins@marketwatch.com. Cheers!

The advice, recommendations or rankings expressed in this article are those of MarketWatch Picks, and have not been reviewed or endorsed by our commercial partners.

Is a financial adviser needed if you feel overwhelmed about money?

Maddy Perkins is deputy commerce editor for MarketWatch Picks.

Visit a quote page and your recently viewed tickers will be displayed here.

source

Ads