Paper Epiphanies Launches First Web3 Greeting Card Collaboration on Earth – Business Wire

Sad Girls Bar NFTs Debut in Physical Letterpress Collection

Sad Girls Bar NFT collaborates with Paper Epiphanies to become the first letterpress Web3 card collection on Earth. (Photo: Business Wire)

Sad Girls Bar NFT collaborates with Paper Epiphanies to become the first letterpress Web3 card collection on Earth. (Photo: Business Wire)

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Greeting card publisher and concept shop Paper Epiphanies announced today that it has launched the first-of-its-kind Web3 card collaboration with metaverse favorite Sad Girls Bar. This collection is the first in a permanent initiative for the company in what they are calling – OG Meets Web3™.

“We are beyond excited to reveal our first Web3 crossover collaboration. Web3 is the future of technology and there is no reason physical consumer products cannot grow right along with it,” said Victoria Venturi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Paper Epiphanies. “Female founded, Sad Girls Bar is the perfect fit as our NFT launch partner. Not only is the art, by artist Glam Beckett, incredible, but the tone of the Sad Girls Bar universe aligns perfectly with Paper Epiphanies’ mission to empower real conversations. ‘Sad Girls’ are both emotional and strong, a dichotomy that truly reflects the power of women.”

The Sad Girls Bar collaboration includes 7 letterpress greeting cards and 2 letterpress art prints all of which were created from NFT art owned by Paper Epiphanies. The collection which began conception in January 2022 was letterpress printed at the Paper Epiphanies’ flagship store in Portland, Oregon, USA on vintage Heidelberg Windmill presses.

“It is wonderful to watch Sad Girls Bar expand into other industries like greeting cards,” said Sad Girls Partnerships Manager Eugene Myalenkov. “Our brand proves to be a powerhouse in both the metaverse and now, the physical universe.”

This OG Meets Web3™ collection is available today at www.paperepiphanies.com. The digital blockchain NFTs will be displayed on screens alongside the letterpress collection at Paper Epiphanies’ flagship store for a truly immersive experience. The collaboration will also be available globally at a variety of brick-and-mortar stores in late Summer 2022.

About Sad Girls Bar

Hand-drawn, monochrome, and stylish, Sad Girls were created by female artist Glam Beckett. The collection consists of 10,000 gently curated ERC721 NFTs worthy to fall in love. Home of the first-ever NFT bar – Sad Girls Bar features three collections – Sad Girls, Skeletongues, and Sad Cats. The NFT collection debuted in August 2021 and is on track to become a Blue Chip NFT. Learn more at https://sadgirlsbar.io/.

About Paper Epiphanies

Paper Epiphanies® is a global card, art, and gift brand committed to celebrating the wild rebellion of women and their powerful presence in the world. Paper Epiphanies creates, curates, and ideates products and experiences that tell real stories. They encourage bold, authentic conversations. They shine a light on women and their creations. Provocative in the very best way, they refuse to settle for boring messaging or stuffy designs. Founded in 2014, Paper Epiphanies greeting cards can be found in over 2,000 stores globally and they opened their flagship store in April 2021. Learn more at www.paperepiphanies.com.

© 2022 Paper Epiphanies, Inc. All rights reserved.

